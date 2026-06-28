Bears Named Possible Trade Partner for EDGE Who Can Secure Spot Opposite Montez Sweat

One season after the Chicago Bears had a lackluster pass-rush that was only able to muster up the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL, the team plans on rolling the dice at edge rusher in 2026.

That roll of the dice comes from Chicago depending on a shaky trio opposite Montez Sweat, with guys like Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner set to compete for snaps.

Booker showed promise in 2025 with 4.5 sacks in 10 games, but we have to see more out of him before being comfortable. Then, there's Turner, who is less proven than Booker, and Odeyingbo, who has posted two disappointing seasons in a row and is returning from a torn Achilles.

While everyone expected the Bears to make a significant addition at edge rusher this offseason, they did nothing instead, with head coach Ben Johnson saying the team will rely on Booker, Turner and Odeyingbo and better coaching to improve the pass-rush.

Bears named landing spot for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Bears still have a few months to reverse course and make an addition along the edge, and NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich thinks it's possible Chicago does that.

Ulrich listed potential landing spots for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat and the Bears were among them.

"A trade to corner two-thirds of the NFL market on Sweats would give the Bears much more stability and proven production at edge rusher," Ulrich wrote.

"It would also be good for both players to be able to play off of each other instead of absorbing the extra attention from opposing offenses as the clear No. 1 pass rushers. As the Bears look to take another leap to rea-deal Super Bowl contenders, this is a move they could explore to take them there."

Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors during the offseason after it was reported he was unhappy in Arizona.

Ulrich goes on to rightly note that a trade for Sweat wouldn't be cheap. Chicago would probably be looking at a Day 2 selection for Sweat, who has tallied double-digit sacks twice in the last four years, including a career-high 12 in 2025.

Should Bears trade for Sweat?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, the Bears should absolutely pull the trigger on a trade for Sweat.

He would offer exactly the kind of stability the Bears need across from Montez and would push the aforementioned shaky trio down the depth chart, which would also give Chicago fantastic depth.

After a season in which the Bears won the NFC North and a playoff game, the team has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and should be doing everything it can to improve those chances.

Securing one of the most important positions on the football field would be a fantastic way to go about that.