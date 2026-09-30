Bears Named Possible Trade Suitor For Versatile Former Starting OL Wasting Away on Bench

The Chicago Bears' offensive line was a hot topic of conversation this past offseason. Well, more specifically, the left tackle spot was.

That's because the Bears didn't know when they'd get Ozzy Trapilo back from a torn patellar tendon, which set up a competition at left tackle that Braxton Jones ultimately won.

Things have settled down at the position since then, as Jones has been solid and Trapilo is on the cusp of his return, but that didn't stop one analyst from suggesting the Bears as a logical trade suitor for an offensive lineman.

Bears named possible trade suitor for Jaguars OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) celebrate their win over the Patriots during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his weekly trade candidates piece, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the Bears as a possible trade suitor for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little.

A former starter, the veteran offensive tackle is now sitting on the Jags' bench, which is why Knox believes he could get dealt.

"He can help a team seeking offensive-line depth or a capable spot starter at left tackle," Knox said of the Jaguars tackle. "Right now, Jacksonville isn't one of those teams. It has its tackle tandem set with Anton Harrison and Cole Van Lanen. Little, meanwhile, has played just 40 total snaps on offense and special teams.

Knox believes Little could be had for as little as a conditional sixth-round pick and/or a veteran defender.

Little was a starter for the Jags from 2023 through 2025, but with the emergence of Van Lanen, and with Harrison on the other side, Little is without a home along the starting line.

What Walker Little brings to the table

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he isn't elite by any stretch, Little has proven to be a pretty solid starter during his career, which makes him a top-notch backup.

He struggled in 2025 with nine sacks and 47 pressures allowed, but in the two years before that, Little gave up two sacks in each campaign and 13 and 26 pressures, also, according to Pro Football Focus.

Walker has posted respectable run-blocking grades in that span as well, with a 72.3 in 2024 and a 63.6 in 2025.

Little offers some versatility. The vast majority of his career snaps have come at left tackle, but he has slid in at guard for 313 snaps over his six seasons, and he has 70 at right tackle.

Do the Bears need Walker Little?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears did have a major concern at left tackle to start the season, but that concern has died down considerably.

Jones has played well on the left side through three games. The only worry about him at the moment is the knee injury he suffered in the Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the severity of which remains unknown.

There has been nothing to indicate Jones is seriously hurt, but even if he has to miss some time, Chicago figures to be in good shape with Ozzy Trapilo and Theo Benedet.

Trapilo appears to still be ramping up after he was left inactive for Week 3, but the 2025 second-round pick logged all full practices last week and wasn't on the injury report, so he's very close to returning to action.

The Bears also have Benedet, who like Jones has played well this season. Benedet is the contingency plan just in case Jones and Trapilo aren't ready to go in Week 4.

Without a major need at the tackle position right now, we wouldn't anticipate the Bears going for a trade like this. However, if Jones is forced to miss extended time and Trapilo more time than expected to get right, then it might be possible.