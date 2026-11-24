After the Chicago Bears successfully navigated their Week 11 contest against the New Orleans Saints with a 21-13 win, it's time to see where the team stacks up in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 12.

Chicago's eighth victory of the season wasn't a pretty one, as the offense struggled to find its rhythm. However, the defense, led by yet another sensational performance by Jeffery Simmons, was able to hold it down and lock up the win.

We wondered if the Bears' second straight lackluster showing would be enough to hurt them in expert power rankings, but Chicago managed to hold strong.

Let's see where the Bears stand entering the crucial Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 5

Orr thinks the Bears took a new approach on offense in Week 11.

"Caleb Williams was a game removed from his four-interception performance, which had Ben Johnson experimenting with a new kind of game management: run the clock and let Dennis Allen cook every once and a while without putting the ball in harm’s way," Orr wrote.

Yeah, not sure that's what happened on Sunday, as the Bears' offense just couldn't sustain and finish drives, which forced Chicago's defense to step up and save the day.

Thankfully for the Bears, the unit was up to the task.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking 2 | Last week: 3

Davis has the Bears on the doorstep of the No. 1 spot, which amounts to the highest ranking for Chicago in our round-up.

What has been most impressive about the Bears' five-game win streak is that they haven't trailed once, something Davis mentioned in his write-up.

"They haven't trailed since QB Caleb Williams' Week 6 return from a hamstring injury. Could be a tough streak to maintain on Turkey Day in Motown, though," Davis wrote.

The last time the Bears won five games in a row and didn't trail in any of them was 1985, and we all know what happened that season.

NFL Nation, ESPN

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 4

ESPN's Courtney Cronin had to choose who the Bears' extension candidate is ahead of 2027 and the answer was the obvious one: Caleb Williams.

"Williams becomes eligible for his first extension after this season. He's the franchise quarterback the Bears searched decades to find, and pairing him with coach Ben Johnson for the foreseeable future is the priority," Cronin wrote. "Chicago's front office has an incentive to get ahead of a rapidly inflating QB market, which will see the likes of C.J. Stroud and Lamar Jackson come to the table, along with others in Williams' draft class.

"Though Williams said in September that 'money's not a motivating factor for me,' his top-10 play on a contending team could lead to him earning around $70 million per year. Signing Williams early would allow the Bears to keep his 2027 cap hit low while prorating a massive signing bonus into future years."

General manager Ryan Poles said during the offseason that the Bears were looking for the "green light" from Williams before being confident in giving him a contract extension and the former No. 1 pick has done just that through 10 games.

But the Bears still have at least another seven to evaluate the situation before making their final decision, and they have two years left on Williams' rookie deal after that.

That said, barring a monumental collapse down the stretch, the Bears are going to want to get something done as soon as possible before the market explodes yet again and Williams becomes more expensive than he's already shaping up to be.

Ralph Vacchiano, FOX Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 5 | Last week: 5

Vacchiano wasn't thrilled with the Bears' offensive performance in Week 11, and understandably so, it wasn't very good. He believes Chicago will need to be much better in Week 12 against Detroit.

"This marked the Bears’ fifth straight win, but it honestly looked like they were enjoying the calm before the storm of their Thanksgiving showdown with the Lions in Detroit," he said. "They’ll need a much better showing from their offense to have a chance then. This will be the game when we find out if the Bears are who we thought they were all along."

Chicago's defense has been playing sensational football this year, and especially after the addition of Jeffery Simmons, so the offense may have a bit more leeway than normal in Week 12.

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