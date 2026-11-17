The Chicago Bears will emerge from their bye in Week 11 to take on the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on Sunday.

While they were away, the Bears saw the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions jump them in the NFC North after wins, with the Vikings moving into second and the Lions jumping into first because of tie-breakers that are not set in stone yet.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Vikings, which keeps them in the cellar of the division for at least a few more weeks.

The Bears have been inching closer and closer to the No. 1 spot in the NFL power rankings of experts in recent weeks, but did they lose any ground while idle? Let's find out.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 5 | Last week: 2

Orr's power rankings are the only one that has the Bears moving back. The Minnesota Vikings (No. 4), San Francisco 49ers (No. 3) and Buffalo Bills (No. 2) all jumped Chicago.

"When the Bears are on a bye and one of the premier matchups in the NFL on a given week is Saints-Panthers, it feels like watching SEC football one night and then the Division III pre-playoffs the following morning," Orr stated. "The dropoff between good and bad in the NFL is incredibly stark this year. "

The Week 10 slate definitely wasn't the greatest, which made the Bears' bye week even more boring.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 3

No movement for the Bears in Davis' power rankings after Chicago spent last week idle. Davis is about as excited for Kyle Monangai's return as we are.

"An offense that runs the ball more than any other in the league is about to get RB Kyle Monangai back − which is akin to making a trade deadline acquisition for free," Davis said.

It indeed looks like Monangai will be back this week. Not only did he look to be more active in practice on Monday, he also spoke to reporters and told them he expects to play.

Monangai has been the Bears' best back this season, so he's going to provide a nice boost to Chicago's already elite unit.

NFL Nation, ESPN

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 4

Again, no movement for the Bears in ESPN's power rankings, which is what you'd expect after a bye week.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin was asked to name the team's non-QB MVP and she chose D'Andre Swift.

"The Bears have maintained a top-five rushing offense (142 yards per game) despite a constant wave of injuries in the backfield. A big reason for that is the load Swift has carried in Kyle Monangai's five-game absence (toe/thumb)," she said.

"Swift has logged the third-most offensive snaps of any Bears skill player (63%), including 22 rushes against the Patriots and 27 at Seattle a week later. He ran in three second-half TDs against the Seahawks, has already reached a career-high of 10 TDs and is five away from setting the franchise's single-season record. Despite dealing with injuries of his own, Swift has not missed a game."

We normally agree with Cronin, but not here. Swift has no doubt been more important amid Monangai's absence, but he has also struggled this season, gaining just 3.7 yards per carry.

Instead of Swift, we'd choose either Malik Muhammad or Luther Burden as the non-QB MVP.

Burden has been the most reliable target for Caleb Williams during a season in which Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze have been inconsistent, and Muhammad stepped up big time in place of the injured Kyler Gordon early in the season, and he's providing the only solid cornerback play on the boundary now.

We'll give the slight edge to Burden given how crucial he is to Williams' development.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 4

Prisco remains confident that the Bears' bye isn't going to slow down their momentum.

"They entered their bye as one of the league's hottest teams. Does it stay that way? There is nothing to think it won't," Prisco stated.

Even if the Bears aren't at their best out of the bye, they can still beat the struggling New Orleans Saints.

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