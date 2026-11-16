The Chicago Bears were on the practice field on Monday for their first session since coming back from the bye week and running back Kyle Monangai was out there.

Of course, the Bears running back has missed the last five games with a turf toe injury, but he did show a sign of progress on the Friday before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game when he participated in practice on a limited basis.

However, Monangai was ultimately ruled out, so there was still no guarantee he would return after the bye in Week 11.

On Monday, we got a very good indication Monangai will indeed make his long-awaited return against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were on the practice field on Monday because that's typical for teams coming out of a bye week. That said, the Bears don't have to put out their first official official injury report until Wednesday, so we don't have Monangai's exact level of participation.

But, according to video from CHGO Bears, not only was Monangai on the practice field, he appeared to be much more active than he was in his return to practice on Nov. 6.

KYLE MONANGAI IS BACK!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/AKHmPJyvWT — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) November 16, 2026

Monangai looks to be moving very well, so that's a good indication that he's further along, which is to be expected after he had an additional week to get right thanks to the bye.

This isn't much of a surprise, though, as the belief was the limited he turned in before the bye was a clear sign Monangai had a good chance to return in Week 11.

Then, there was also the report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said on Nov. 8 that the expectation was Monangai would return after the Bears' week off.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) won't play today, but he's expected back in Week 11. Fresh legs for Chicago," he said.

Kyle Monangai said he expects to play

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears, Monangai spoke to reporters after practice and touched on his injury.

Monangai said he expects to return in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, but he also noted his injury is something he is going to have to continue to manage.

"We just talked with Kyle Monangai. Initially he didn’t even realize anything was wrong with his foot. Frustrated the turf toe kept him out this long. Will still be something he needs to manage, but he should return Sunday against the Saints," Hoge relayed.

We will obviously be monitoring the injury reports all week, but for now, based on the video out of practice and Monangai's own comments, we expect the Bears running back to play.

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