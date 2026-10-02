Bears Passing Game Faces Bigger Test in Week 4 With Minkah Fitzpatrick's Jets Return

Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is nearing a return to action this Sunday when Gang Green travels to Soldier Field. A groin issue kept him out of losses to the Lions and Packers over the past two weeks. It knocked him out early for his team's opening kickoff win over the Titans.

The Bears' passing game will face a returning veteran with something to prove, who just so happens to be searching for an interception. Not as badly as his team as a whole, but still.

Fitzpatrick said it'd be "very nice, very sweet" to nab a pick against whoever Chicago deploys at the quarterback position. Caleb Williams is likely to be ruled out, but Week 3 hero Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent are options to throw the first interception to the Jets since their 2024 season.

It's been a long while since a Jet has picked off a pass.

Heading into a matchup against Ben Johnson's multi-pronged attack, Fitzpatrick predicted New York getting Aaron Glenn's chaotic philosophy figured out.

"I think A.G. has gotten in a groove and has really figured out what he wants us to be as a defense in regards to schematics," Fitzpatrick said. "So I think this week would just be the week that all things are clicking."

Fitzpatrick led the league in interceptions during the 2022 season. Many have claimed that at 29, Fitzpatrick is already on the decline.

That is ignoring his forced 38.5% incompletion rate in man coverage when Fitzpatrick was with the Dolphins just one year ago.

Fitzpatrick brings stability to the Jets secondary and someone Bagent or Keenum will have to worry about.

His presence fundamentally changes Week 4.

Bears' QB Choice Will Face an Elite Jets Defense in Week 4

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn signals during a game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chicago is seemingly leaning Bagent, but whether it's him or Keenum getting the nod, the Bears' starting quarterback will be facing an elite New York defense that was performing well even without their offseason addition.

Gang Green has gotten exemplary play in the deep third from Andre Cisco and Dane Belton in Fitzpatrick's absence.

The Jets rank No. 3 in the league with 171 passing yards given up per game and rank No. 4 in air-yards ceded, with 256 total air yards.

Fitzpatrick's ability to ball-hawk should only help keep Bagent or Keenum on his toes.

Bears QB Must Keep Offense on Schedule With Short-Yardage Lean

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throwing the ball into the deep intermediate and deep thirds is how Chicago's offense could play into Fitzpatrick's advantages.

Johnson and Co. taking too many risks in general is how Gang Green could find extra opportunities to win this game.

Keeping the offense on schedule with screens and flat routes to the all-world tight ends and running backs the Bears possess is how Bagent or Keenum could keep New York in its interception drought.

While the Jets have playmakers, they haven't been making the kind of game-breaking plays enough that Chicago needs to be overthink this matchup.

Johnson needs to work with whoever he chooses under center to play a clean game and win one that the Bears are fully expected to.

In due time, whoever it is with the ball in his hands Sunday could hand the franchise back to Williams with the team in a better place than how it was found after he went down.