NFC North Week 4 Stock Up, Stock Down: Bears Thrive With Case Keenum, Packers Plummet

The Bears could've lost ground in the division with a defeat on Monday night after the Vikings remained undefeated and the Lions improved to 2-1 on NFL Sunday.

Chicago instead exposed Vic Fangio's defense en route to a 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football, with third-stringer Case Keenum leading the charge for Ben Johnson's offense.

How does the NFC North shape up with those results and a 35-14 Packers loss to the Falcons on Thursday Night Football?

Vikings (3-0): Stock Up

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin O'Connell is once again proving to run a quarterback resurrection factory up in Minnesota. After getting Sam Darnold handsomely paid with the Seahawks following a 14-3 regular season two seasons ago, O'Connell is working his magic with Kyler Murray. And Carson Wentz.

Wentz didn't have a great year in 2025 but led the Vikings to a 2-0 record with Murray out for the first two games. Murray is back now, and Minnesota has solidified its status as an NFC North frontrunner after a 23-16 win over the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has had issues on both sides of the ball, so it wasn't the most impressive victory. The Bucs can't tackle well, cover well, block well, or really do much well on the field at all.

Still, there is a consistency with the Vikings that feels like it can stick because of O'Connell's ability to lead through organizational shifts and roster overhauls.

Bears (2-1): Stock Up

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Same deal with Johnson. His team is 2-1 with three different quarterbacks getting snaps in each contest.

During his first start in 1,009 days, Keenum had a 110.8 passer rating and three all-purpose touchdowns.

Dennis Allen's defense had itself a big day, with struggling linebacker Devin Bush getting a punch-out fumble on Philadelphia running back Tank Bigsby. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman and linebacker T.J. Edwards each had interceptions, the latter on a Jalen Hurts pass and the former in the end zone on an errant Andy Dalton toss.

Besides the three sacks, the defensive front amassed eight pressures and a pair of sacks on Hurts.

Chicago proved that Caleb Williams' loss won't keep this team behind for long. Week 2 was sticker shock from believing his hamstring injury would be more catastrophic than it turned out to be, while Week 3 was the kind of bounce-back that inspires hope for another postseason appearance.

Lions (2-1): No Stock Movement

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) runs against New York Jets during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit survived against the Jets, but the 31-24 final score furthered a troubling trend for the Lions: this team has to score a lot of points every game to win.

Kelvin Sheppard's defense has given up 95 points through the first three games of the season.

That NFL-leading mark is not sustainable for a playoff push.

Johnson and the Bears coaching staff should be licking their chops about facing Detroit in Week 12 and Week 17 until Dan Campbell gets the defense under control.

A win is a win, but the Lions didn't move the needle much against their old defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. Perhaps both could ask for a mulligan on the decision to part ways in 2025 at some point.

Packers (1-2): Stock Down

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay is hitting some really hard times right now.

Matt LaFleur has regressed as a play-caller, owning a 19.1% third-down conversion rate through the first three games. To be fair, the offensive line's 18% pass-block win rate isn't allowing Jordan Love to run the plays he's drawing up.

Long-awaited running back Marshawn Lloyd, whose arrival was long thought to be a game-changer in the running back room, led the group in rushing yards with 11 on four carries against Atlanta. Again, that lack of protection is showing up in skill-position players' stat lines, though not having a run beyond 14 yards on the year is definitely a problem with the running backs.

After giving up 194 rushing yards to Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, it's clear that the Packers' secondary is the only bright spot. Even that looked shaky against Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr. had his fourth-biggest passing day of his career in Primetime.

Green Bay does very little right. Chicago has an October matchup and one on Christmas with the Pack. It's unclear if the Cheeseheads will have it together by either game at this point.

Does Ed Policy have buyer's remorse yet? The Bears could probably make him feel it by continuing to terrorize Green Bay this season.