Ranking Bears' Most Important Games Left in Second Half of Season

It's been an emotional few weeks for the Chicago Bears. After two straight victories on primetime over last year's Super Bowl teams, the Bears' undeserved Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers served as a heat check. This team is still capable of winning it all, but Caleb Williams needs to play much smarter than the way he did on Sunday, and there's no reason to believe that he won't.

Nevertheless, ugly wins count the same as pretty wins, and the Bears will enter their badly needed Week 10 bye with an impressive 7-2 record and sole control of first place in a loaded NFC North division. Everything is still on the table, from winning the division for a second straight year to earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

But if the Bears are going to get to that No. 1 seed, they'll have to get through another gauntlet. They have eight games remaining on their schedule, almost all of which are against playoff contenders. But which of these games are most important for the Bears? Let's take a look.

1. Week 16 vs Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and WR DJ Moore celebrate with teammates. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When I picked the Bears' most important games on the 2026 schedule this offseason, I said that their Week 16 matchup against the Packers could very well decide the division champion, and that appears to be holding true. The Bears may have suffered a disastrous Week 5 loss to the Packers, but this upcoming game will be a completely different matchup.

For one thing, Caleb Williams missed that game as he continued to rehab his hamstring injury. And for another, the Bears had not yet pulled off their blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons. This will be a motivated, dominant team the Packers have to face at Soldier Field, and the division crown will very likely be on the line.

2. Week 15 at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen looks after a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills look like the best team in football right now, especially after their thrilling Week 9 win over the Vikings, and Josh Allen may be headed for his second MVP award. While they are an AFC opponent, this is still a critical game for the Bears to win because there's a good chance they lose a divisional matchup that they shouldn't. If they can steal a road win against Buffalo, a game in which they will almost certainly be underdogs, it will give them a bit of a cushion in the NFC North race.

3. Week 18 at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball in a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dropping their Week 2 meeting with the Vikings, this Week 18 contest is one that the Bears have to have. The Vikings are a hot mess, and even though analysts are picking them to swing big on a quarterback trade before today's deadline, that's not likely to save their season. By this time, they could be out of the playoff picture entirely.

That should give the Bears an opportunity to claim the No. 1 seed in the season finale against a vulnerable opponent, as long as they handle their business in their remaining games.

Week 14 at Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears RB Deion Hankins celebrates a touchdown in a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why is a Week 14 game against a team competing for the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft so important? As aforementioned, there's a chance that the Bears drop a winnable game in their last eight weeks, which is what makes stealing a win against a team like the Bills so important. But that's far easier said than done.

Instead, the Bears should simply win the games they're supposed to win, and that includes this matchup with the Dolphins. They can recover from a loss to the Bills, the Jaguars, even a division rival. What the Bears will find difficult to recover from is a loss to one of the worst teams in the league.

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