Bears Opt for Round 1 Running Back to Replace D'Andre Swift in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears have an impressive one-two punch at running back in D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but we may only get to enjoy the duo for one more season.

Swift is entering the final year of his contract and it's very possible Chicago will let him walk in free agency in 2027 to save some money. The likelihood that happens will only increase if his backfield mate, Monangai, has another good season.

If Swift does indeed leave, the Bears will leave nothing to chance and will add a cheap veteran running back in free agency as a placeholder and complement Monangai.

But knowing head coach Ben Johnson's history with running backs that includes the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Mongomery in Detroit, we can see the Bears also taking a running back early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Bears predicted to draft RB in Round 1

Florida running back Jadan Baugh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his latest 2027 mock draft, NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo has the Bears taking Florida running back Jadan Baugh in the first round.

"Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has always expected more from his rushing attack. Perhaps he'll take the plunge with a first-round selection. Florida's Jadan Baugh is extremely physical with high-level change of direction ability. He's a pile mover with three-down upside," Melo wrote.

Baugh saw a big uptick in work last season when he went from 133 carries in 2024 to 220 carries in 2025. The Florida back made the most of his opportunities, finishing with 1,170 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 231-pound back showed he has some chops in the passing game, also, as evidenced by his recording 33 catches for 210 yards and another two scores.

While Baugh possesses immense power and strength with his big frame and ability to squat over 560 pounds, he has impressive speed for his size after hitting a top mark of 21.7 mph.

Is Jadan Baugh the right fit for Chicago?

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Baugh has more speed than Monangai, the two backs are fairly similar in their styles, so there wouldn't be much deviation between the two and that might not be attractive to Chicago, a team that currently sports explosiveness and power in its backfield with Swift and Monangai.

Sure, a duo of Monangai and Baugh would be a punishing combo and would give the Bears one of the more physical rushing attacks in the NFL, but it's also possible Johnson will want a better change-of-pace option.

That said, the jury is still out on Monangai going into 2026 and if he fails to replicate what he did in 2025, it's possible Chicago will look for another physical runner to replace him, in which case Baugh would be a better fit.