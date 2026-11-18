After all of the self-scout and self-aggrandizing of the past few days, the Bears do need to get back to the business of the day. You can't talk about baseball MVP videos and what you did on your week off forever.

The Bears have an actual game to play Sunday against a New Orleans team with some dangerous talent, an ability to play opponents tough, but ultimately one committing so many stupid mistakes that they can lose a game when their opponent commits 17 penalties for 152 yards. The Saints did this last week against Carolina.



"I see a team with a lot of playmakers, especially on the outside, a different group of running backs that can all do a little bit of different things," Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "Obviously they've had to do some shuffling up front (on offense) but all of those guys can play at a really high level.



Fellow Saints fans, I want to hold yall hands when I tell yall this, but Tyler Shough might not be the franchise savior QB we thought he was — SportsTalkQue (@SportsTalkQue) November 16, 2026

"The record isn't always indicative of what a team is and if you really look at it it's a lot of one-score games. Obviously I've played this organization a lot, a super prideful organization, so they're always going to be ready to show up and play so we need to make sure we are ready too."

Same old same old Saints?

The Saints actually don't look a lot different on the surface than last year when the Bears played them, except for the fact their quarterback is Tyler Shough, a bigger and stronger multipurpose threat than Spencer Rattler was in the game the Bears won 26-14 last October.

When the Bears won that game, the Saints were having problems running and stopping the run, would have occasional outbursts in the passing game and their defensive front was keeping them in many games. The Bears ran for 222 yards in that win. Later in the year, they began to put it all together and won five of their last eight, but they have reverted now to doing what they did early last year.

“We gotta beat those guys. That wasn’t a win by them, they obviously are a good team, but we feel like we lost that game as the Saints. […] I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot there, and that stings even more.”#Saints QB Tyler Shough on the disappointment of the missed… pic.twitter.com/q3SG7VmBHC — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 15, 2026

They can't run. Their defensive front rushes the passer well but they give up too many passing yards, too many rushing yards and Shough can't get it downfield enough to outstanding receivers like Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and tight end Juwan Johnson.



Rushing is at the root of most of their trouble since Kellen Moore became head coach, as they've gained 107 yards rushing or less in 19 games out of 27 he has coached. However, there have been signs of their ground game coming to life, as they ran for 175 yards against the first-place Giants in a win and beat Cleveland, another team with a winning record, by running for 160 yards. They reverted back to form with 18 rushing yards against Pittsburgh and 49 against the Panthers.



Some Saints fans have forgotten the QB hell we’ve endured since Brees retired



Shough has hit a “skid”, but look at what he’s working with



- No veteran QB to mentor him

- An incompetent coaching staff

- A terrible O-line

- Absolutely no run game



The biggest problem is Kellen… pic.twitter.com/KkFCZRRCrn — Tyler Shough Appreciator (@GarrettEnjoyer) November 16, 2026

It's been a case of their strong defensive line trying to hold it together until the other promising aspects come together, and it all never seems to entirely materialize.

“They’ve had two games I think that they lost by more than one score," Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said. "Everything else has been one score, it's been really close. So the record may not show what type of team they are, but when we go out there, we have to put our best foot forward and go out there and execute. Coach (Ben Johnson) is going to deliver us a good plan. We've got to go out there and execute with the right mentality.”



While the Saints haven't exactly found ways to put it all together, what the Bears need to remember is they have risen to the occasion against the better teams on their schedule.



“This version of the passing game and this version of Tyler Shough…I hate it.”@robertmays, @davehelman_ and Derrik Klassen weigh in on the struggling New Orleans Saints offense. pic.twitter.com/XxcBWy7r3q — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) November 16, 2026

They nearly beat Detroit in Ford Field opening day, losing on a missed two-point conversion gamble in overtime. They lost to Baltimore by a touchdown, kept within a touchdown against the Vikings until a Minnesota fourth-quarter field goal, lost by six to Pittsburgh, lost by a TD and two-point conversion to the Raiders and then by a 54-yard game-ending field goal last week despite benefiting from the 17 Panthers penalties.

The warning for Bears

Johnson didn't need a self-scout last week to tell him the Bears were minus-4 in turnover differential heading into last week's games.



"That put us at 29th in the league and that's just not winning football," he said.



The Saints, though, are even worse at minus-8 and better in this regard than only the Falcons, Patriots and Colts. The pathetic state of their division makes them a potential playoff team, though.



Dennis Allen gets another shot at his former team. He has a point to prove when the Bears face the Saints. Presented by @pjscoffee pic.twitter.com/zLZ4ZA1fsM — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 18, 2026

"I don't care what their record says right now, they're in every single game and there's a bunch of one-score games throughout this," Johnson said. "I know they're fighting for the (NFC South) division this back half of the season. So there’s a lot at stake."



The Bears' last game looked like a walk-through after they took a 14-0 lead against one of the underachieving NFC South contenders, Tampa Bay. It didn't turn out that way.



They can't afford to repeat the same mistake they made two weeks earlier while involved in an NFC North race so tough that one slip-up last week for Green Bay meant dropping down into last, two games behind everyone else.



“It really doesn't matter right now," Johnson said. "Once again, it's all about winning this week. We'll worry about everything else when it's time. It's not time for that. There's still eight games to be played, and this is the most important one because it's the next one.”



They said this last game and even appeared ready, but things change rapidly in the NFL on a week-to-week basis. Last week's team capable of squandering a 17-penalty advantage can be this week's beneficiary of gifts if the Bears play like they did against Tampa Bay for three quarters.





Saints RB runs have faced a light box 30.4% of the time



#3 most in the NFL



despite that, Saints RB runs rank:



#28 in success rate (31.2%)

#29 in YPC (3.4)

#31 in rate of runs gaining 5+ yards (26%) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 18, 2026

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