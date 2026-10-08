Bears' Thursday Injury Report: Kyle Monangai, D'Andre Swift Trending in Opposite Directions

We're on to injury report No. 2 for the Chicago Bears ahead of their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears started off the week with quite the lengthy injury report that had seven players not practicing, with six of those players sitting out for injury-related purposes.

However, Thursday brought some good news, as five of those players were upgraded. Among those players was D'Andre Swift, but we can't say the same for his backfield mate, Kyle Monangai.

On the Caleb Williams front, there was no change in his practice participation on the injury report, but there was a report earlier Thursday that offered some optimism for him.

Now, a look at the full injury report for Chicago and much more.

Bears Thursday injury report

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears Week 5 injury report Thursday. | BearsPR on X

Kyle Monangai trending in the wrong direction

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: After this article was published, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Monangai is dealing with turf toe and his status is uncertain for the next one to two weeks.

Fowler adds that Monangai is going to try and play through the injury, but it isn't clear if he'll actually be able to.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation," Fowler reported.

END OF UPDATE

With Monangai not practicing for a second straight day, that leaves his status even more up in the air.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Monangai's thumb is "not an issue" on Wednesday, but he did not address the toe issue, which was something we didn't know about initially.

Johnson did say that Monangai was feeling the wear and tear of his 30-carry game on Sunday, so perhaps this is just the Bears giving him a little extra rest.

But, since we don't know that for sure, we'll say Monangai is trending toward a questionable tag, at best, for now.

Good news for D'Andre Swift, 3 others

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Swift, Jackson, Thuney and Wright all being upgraded, all four players are now on track to suit up. That said, with a limited practice for each, they will still be worth monitoring on Friday.

The PUP guys, Gordon, Sewell and Turner, are all trending toward being ready to return, although they still have to be activated first, which will also mean roster moves will be in order to make room for them. That said, their status for this week has not yet been confirmed, so they aren't locked in yet.

Speaking of possible returns, Lewis remains on track to make his return after sitting out last week's game with a hip issue.

Some progress for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hugs New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Williams did not take part in practice on Thursday, but he does appear to be ramping up a bit in his recovery, according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic.

"Williams is progressing notably with his on-field recovery steps. Per those in the know, he has looked spry and comfortable taking drops, planting, slinging it around," Wiederer wrote.

Wiederer then went on to say that the Bears' upcoming schedule could complicate Williams' return with the short week between Week 6 and 7.

"The Bears do have a scheduling quirk that could factor into Williams’ clearance. After a Week 6 Sunday game in Atlanta, Bears face quick Thursday night turnaround before home v NE. (Then an extra-long turnaround before 11/1 MNF game in Seattle.)," he said.

Wiederer seems to think it's possible we won't see Williams until all the way in Week 8. If that's the case, it's a bit odd the Bears didn't put him on injured reserve, but that could also just be because they assumed he'd heal faster than he did.

Whatever the case may be, Williams' return date won't be a concern until the Bears start losing. As of right now, they're undefeated with Williams on the shelf.