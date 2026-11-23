The Chicago Bears got the job done during a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but the product could look better. Coach Ben Johnson sees a particular area of improvement with the running game, which produced 146 rushing yards, but got a 30-yard chunk play on a Zavion Thomas reverse to make the final tally look better.

It was the return of Kyle Monangai on Sunday, though Monangai only had 18 rushing yards on eight carries against the Saints. Monangai's longest run was six yards. Monangai has been out with toe and thumb injuries since Week 4 against the New York Jets.

"We weren't as consistent running the ball as we had wanted to coming off the bye. That was a point of emphasis for us, and when I look at our runners, they were under four yards a carry. That efficiency stat that we talk about, we weren't hitting that. We'll see why that was the case, and we'll go from there," Johnson said postgame.

D'Andre Swift led the way with 51 yards on 13 carries, good for 3.9 yards per carry. Swift and Monangai both finished with fewer than four yards per carry. Salvon Ahmed finished with 33 yards on six carries, which was good for 5.5 yards per carry.

Caleb Williams Doesn't Have Aggressive Mindset Back Yet

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson needs to get his running game going as quarterback Caleb Williams regains his confidence. Williams looked like he was trying not to make mistakes against New Orleans after a five-turnover outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weekends ago before the bye week.

The Saints will be an easier game to not make mistakes in than Chicago's next two opponents, the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. This was a game that Williams was less susceptible to make mistakes during.

That same act won't cut it for a few weekends. With Johnson needing more grace for his quarterback, the run game underperformed.

A win is a win, but complacency is a quick and not-painless way for the standard to slip down the stretch, especially in a gauntlet like the NFC North.

Monangai needs to get back up to speed, while Swift needs to make good on the massive contract extension he signed in the offseason. The NFC playoff race and divisional race will come down to those two being the best running back room in the league, as they could be.