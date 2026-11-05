Bears Trade Rumor Could Lead to Deadline Deal With Eagles, Commanders or Jets

All signs point to the Chicago Bears making a trade to improve the edge rushers room, but could general manager Ryan Poles have something else up his sleeve?

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano. not only is edge rusher on the table, but so is a move at cornerback, which is something fellow ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler also noted.

"The Bears made their big move for Simmons, but they're still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks, as are the Lions," Graziano wrote.

"The Bears have been linked to edge rushers such as Khalil Mack, but a few league evaluators told me what you heard -- that cornerback is becoming more of a need," Fowler said.

Why Bears need cornerback help

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago could use more depth at safety, but we don't see a dire issue there with Cam Lewis and Dillon Thieneman playing good football and Elijah Hicks backing them up. The Bears might get Coby Bryant back soon, also, although we can't say for sure.

The biggest issue is at cornerback, where Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have been total liabilities. Johnson's issues have been especially shocking because the belief was he was going to rebound after a lackluster 2025 campaign in which Johnson was plagued by injury.

Rookie Malik Muhammad has been the Bears' best cornerback in 2026 and was able to transition from the slot to the outside after Kyler Gordon's return, which thankfully pushed Stevenson to a lesser role before Muhammad was ruled out for Week 8 after getting hurt in Week 7.

Unfortunately for the Bears, there is no such solution for Johnson with guys like Clark Phillips and Josh Blackwell serving as the other backups at cornerback.

Eagles, Commanders, Jets trade targets

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) misses the chance for an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bears are serious about making an addition to cornerback, three names to keep an eye on are Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Sainristil of the Washington Commanders and our old friend Nahshon Wright of the New York Jets.

The Eagles are in the midst of a disastrous 2-6 season and look primed to sell at the deadline. Woolen makes sense as a trade candidate because of his status as a 2027 free agent.

Woolen isn't having his best season, but his coverage numbers are still solid and better than those of both Stevenson and Johnson, and there's a realistic chance he plays better in Chicago.

Woolen thrives in man coverage and the Bears play the second-highest rate of man coverage in the NFL at 29.5%, which is over 12% more than the Eagles.

Sainristil is another player who is slated to be a free agent in 2027 and on a team that could sell at the deadline because of its putrid record.

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former second-round pick has struggled, but he does have superior numbers in completion rate and passer rating allowed than Johnson, and a better number in the latter than Stevenson.

Last but not least we have Wright, who would be a seamless fit in the Bears' defense given his experience in Dennis Allen's system.

Wright left the Jets in free agency, but for whatever reason has just not garnered a role at all. When he isn't a healthy scratch, Wright has only been playing on special teams.

Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire reports that Wright is open to a reunion with Chicago, although he has not requested a trade. Wright replaced Stevenson last season and played well, so perhaps he could do the same in place of Johnson.

We would much rather see Chicago trade for Woolen or Wright, but the latter is a bit more realistic of an option because of his smalller contract and his cheaper price tag when it comes to compensation in a trade.

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