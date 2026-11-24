The Chicago Bears have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.

The Bears are dropping the initial injury report on Monday due to the fact that they're playing the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. That said, the injury report was just an estimation because the Bears didn't practice.

Chicago has four players listed on this week's injury report, including two starters in left tackle Theo Benedet and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Here's the latest on those players and more.

Bears' Monday injury report

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Linebacker D'Marco Jackson is the only player who wasn't an estimated non-participant. He should be fine for Week 12.

Along with Benedet and Gordon, running back Roschon Johnson did not practice, either. Johnson got hurt on Sunday and exited early on a cart. The extent of his injury remains unknown.

Benedet also left the game, but he quickly returned and was able to finish it out. If his injury lingers and he can't go, Ozzy Trapilo would be the next man up.

Trapilo had been rotating with Benedet over his first two games of the season, but he didn't get any snaps in the next two contests because of an injury, offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. However, Trapilo is now past that.

"I thought in Tuesday's practice, I saw Ozzy of old -- closer to what we're hoping him to be down this stretch," Roushar said, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor also noted that the left tackle position remains fluid, so Benedet is anything but cemented at that spot.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) reacts after an apparent injury after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've been pretty pleased with what Theo has given us at this point in time," Taylor said. "But it's something that's still week-by-week. Certain weeks there's a plan to rotate as the game goes on, and so that's just something that we'll continue to look at moving forward."

As for Gordon, who head coach Ben Johnson labeled as day-to-day last week, he is now on track to miss his second straight game due to his shoulder injury. Gordon didn't practice at all in Week 11 before being ruled out.

In his stead, the Bears rolled with defensive back Clark Phillips, who was acquired in the Gervon Dexter trade.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips had one heck of a game with four tackles, including one for loss, one sack, one QB hit, two pressures, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

We were surprised the Bears didn't roll with one of Cam Lewis or Malik Muhammad since both have played snaps in the slot this season.

Muhammad played just eight snaps in his first game back, which we would chalk up to the Bears easing him back in before a quick turnaround for the Thursday night contest against Detroit.

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