The Chicago Bears return from their two-week hiatus to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The experts believe the Bears have a good chance to win their fifth straight game after their Bye Week. Vegas feels similarly, as they're favored by 11.5 points over the Saints (according to DraftKings Sportsbook).

Rain is in the forecast in Chicago, which could be an equalizer that limits the Bears' high-octane offense (as we saw in Week 2 against Minnesota). However, the weather also doesn't exactly benefit New Orleans' offense, as they've struggled mightily to run the ball this season.

We wanted to make a few bold predictions for the contest.

Kyle Monangai scores 2 rushing touchdowns

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against New York Jets safety Dane Belton (6) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai is set to return against New Orleans, and he has a good chance to pick up right where he left off against the Jets. The Saints have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (129.8), and the rainy forecast should also create a run-heavy approach.

While he might not be 100% for the rest of the season, he won't have to be to provide a substantial boost to a rushing attack that has missed him dearly. They averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game before he got hurt, and they've averaged roughly half that in the five games since.

Monangai was also averaging 5.4 yards per attempt before he got hurt and is the perfect complement to D'Andre Swift. He scored his first career touchdown against New Orleans last season, and he'll add two more to the career tally against them on Sunday.

Montez Sweat gets 3 sacks

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints are dealing with a highly unfortunate situation at right tackle. Their starting RT Talese Fuaga and backup Asim Richards are both on the mend with knee injuries. That puts undrafted rookie Mason Murphy, whom the team picked up off waivers ahead of the season, in line to start.

If that name sounds familiar, that's because he began his career in Chicago and played pretty well in the preseason. He's not only making his first start on Sunday, but he'll be doing it against a team that was granted a full scouting report on his strengths and weaknesses. Montez Sweat, who will mostly line up against Murphy, will be a major beneficiary.

Sweat should've had three sacks against Seattle (he finished with one, with penalties negating two others). He'll repeat that performance in the highly favorable matchup, and hopefully there won't be any flags this time around.

Chicago's defense forces 4 takeaways

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bears facing off against the Lions on Thanksgiving, this would normally be a spot where Chicago could overlook the 3-6 Saints. However, there's little doubt whether defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will have the defense ready to roll.

Allen became the Saints' head coach in 2022, and he'll be eager to show that they shouldn't have moved on from him midway through the 2024 campaign. This isn't just another game on the schedule.

Chicago's defense forced four takeaways during a 26-14 win in Allen's first game against his former team last season. They've proven more formidable with Tyler Shough under center than with Spencer Rattler (who was responsible for all four turnovers).

He still hasn't done a great job of protecting the ball, though. He's committed three turnovers twice this season. They'll repeat last year's takeaway tally and get four (three of which will be against Shough) on Sunday.

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