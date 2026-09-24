Bears vs. Eagles Expert Prediction Roundup: Can the Bears Win Without Caleb?

A lot can change in one week in the NFL. The Bears were riding high after a 59-point explosion in their season opener in Carolina. Unfortunately, their home crowd didn't leave with much to be excited about following their matchup with the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

They've managed to put together Jekyll and Hyde performances featuring scores of 59-37 and 9-3 over their first two weeks. They'll hope to establish some consistency on either side of the ball with a Monday night matchup against the 2-0 Eagles on the horizon.

Tragically, they'll seemingly be leaning on third-string quarterback Case Keenum, who hasn't thrown a pass since 2023, to lead their offense. Caleb Williams' status ahead of Monday night's contest appears doubtful after he suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain last week, and backup Tyson Bagent is currently in the concussion protocol.

Naturally, with the Bears' lingering questions at the quarterback position, the betting line has shifted to favor the Eagles. Chicago was initially favored by 1.5 points with Williams in the picture, but they're now 4.5-point underdogs at home (according to DraftKings Sportsbook). Things are looking bleak.

Are any experts brave enough to vouch for Case Keenum against a Vic Fangio-led defense on primetime?

Expert Predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Eva Geithem, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Mitch Goldich, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Kadlick, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Conor Orr, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

John Pluym, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Verderame, SI: Philadelphia Eagles

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Florio, PFT: Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Reid, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Moody, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Clay, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles

Gary Davenport, BR: Philadelphia Eagles

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears

Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears

Ian Hanford, BR: Philadelphia Eagles

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Philadelphia Eagles

Brent Sobleski, BR: Philadelphia Eagles

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles

John Breech, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles

Adam Kaufman, USAToday: Philadelphia Eagles

Nate Davis, USAToday: Chicago Bears

Richard Morin, USAToday: Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, USAToday: Philadelphia Eagles

Consensus: 42-8

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