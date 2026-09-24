Bears vs. Eagles Expert Prediction Roundup: Can the Bears Win Without Caleb?
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A lot can change in one week in the NFL. The Bears were riding high after a 59-point explosion in their season opener in Carolina. Unfortunately, their home crowd didn't leave with much to be excited about following their matchup with the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
They've managed to put together Jekyll and Hyde performances featuring scores of 59-37 and 9-3 over their first two weeks. They'll hope to establish some consistency on either side of the ball with a Monday night matchup against the 2-0 Eagles on the horizon.
Tragically, they'll seemingly be leaning on third-string quarterback Case Keenum, who hasn't thrown a pass since 2023, to lead their offense. Caleb Williams' status ahead of Monday night's contest appears doubtful after he suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain last week, and backup Tyson Bagent is currently in the concussion protocol.
Naturally, with the Bears' lingering questions at the quarterback position, the betting line has shifted to favor the Eagles. Chicago was initially favored by 1.5 points with Williams in the picture, but they're now 4.5-point underdogs at home (according to DraftKings Sportsbook). Things are looking bleak.
Are any experts brave enough to vouch for Case Keenum against a Vic Fangio-led defense on primetime?
Expert Predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Eva Geithem, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Mitch Goldich, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Kadlick, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Conor Orr, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
John Pluym, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Matt Verderame, SI: Philadelphia Eagles
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Florio, PFT: Philadelphia Eagles
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Jason Reid, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Eric Moody, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Clay, ESPN: Philadelphia Eagles
Gary Davenport, BR: Philadelphia Eagles
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears
Ian Hanford, BR: Philadelphia Eagles
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Philadelphia Eagles
Brent Sobleski, BR: Philadelphia Eagles
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Philadelphia Eagles
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles
John Breech, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Philadelphia Eagles
Adam Kaufman, USAToday: Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Davis, USAToday: Chicago Bears
Richard Morin, USAToday: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, USAToday: Philadelphia Eagles
Consensus: 42-8
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian