Bears vs. Jets Expert Prediction Roundup: Which Team Has the Edge?
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The Chicago Bears hope to stay in the winning column in their Week 4 clash against the New York Jets. However, they'll be relying on one of their two backup QBs, Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum, to do it.
Conversely, the Jets will lean on a few backups of their own on the offensive side of the ball to get back to .500. For the third straight week, all eyes will be on the primetime matchup when Chicago's offense is on the field. It'll be another battle of the minds in the schematic department, as Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn are two of the most respected minds in the business.
The two coaches also have a history of practicing against one another, as they were the offensive and defensive coordinators in Detroit from 2022 through 2024. They know each other well, and that will make for an interesting matchup on Sunday.
The oddsmakers think the Bears have a good chance to come out on top on Sunday, as they're currently favored by 3.5 points (according to DraftKings Sportsbook). Do the experts agree with that sentiment?
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: New York Jets
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: New York Jets
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: New York Jets (+3.5)
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears
Brent Sobleski, BR: New York Jets (+3.5)
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: New York Jets
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: New York Jets
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Dave Richard, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 41-6 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian