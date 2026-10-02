Bears vs. Jets Expert Prediction Roundup: Which Team Has the Edge?

The Chicago Bears hope to stay in the winning column in their Week 4 clash against the New York Jets. However, they'll be relying on one of their two backup QBs, Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum, to do it.

Conversely, the Jets will lean on a few backups of their own on the offensive side of the ball to get back to .500. For the third straight week, all eyes will be on the primetime matchup when Chicago's offense is on the field. It'll be another battle of the minds in the schematic department, as Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn are two of the most respected minds in the business.

The two coaches also have a history of practicing against one another, as they were the offensive and defensive coordinators in Detroit from 2022 through 2024. They know each other well, and that will make for an interesting matchup on Sunday.

The oddsmakers think the Bears have a good chance to come out on top on Sunday, as they're currently favored by 3.5 points (according to DraftKings Sportsbook). Do the experts agree with that sentiment?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: New York Jets

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: New York Jets

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears

Brad Gagnon, BR: New York Jets (+3.5)

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears

Brent Sobleski, BR: New York Jets (+3.5)

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: New York Jets

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: New York Jets

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Dave Richard, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 41-6 in favor of the Bears

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