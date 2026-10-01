Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn Ready to Weaponize Their Shared Lions History for Jets-Bears

Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn go way back from their days together on Dan Campbell's Lions coaching staff. That creates quite the intriguing subplot ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field.

Based on the coaches' statements this week, it's clear they both feel there's advantages they own from having a shared history.

Johnson was hired in 2019 while Glenn was poached from the Saints in 2021. Johnson was a passing game coordinator but eventually fully took over play-calling in 2022. Until both got head coaching jobs following the 2024 season, there were four years of gamesmanship in practice.

Glenn shouted out those practice wars in the build-up to the inter-conference noon matchup on FOX this Sunday.

"We were so competitive in move the ball situations on how we wanted to beat each other, but it made both of us better, I will say that. He's a damn good coach," Glenn said on Wednesday.

"When you have coordinators, offensive and defensive coordinators, you're really planning practice. You're really planning the things you want to see against each other so the communication between me and him was always outstanding. ... Just talking offensive and defensive football was good to have."

Meanwhile, Johnson noted several times that he knows Glenn well.

“Ton of respect for Aaron Glenn, I know him really well. Phenomenal football coach. These guys are going to battle for 60 minutes, or more. Whatever it takes. I know that. I know who he is and his players are going to be just like him. This will be a dog fight," Johnson told ESPN Chicago on Tuesday.

Ben Johnson Showing Gamesmanship Against His Ex-Colleague

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is showing a bit of gamesmanship with his former Detroit colleague heading into their first head-to-head matchup.

Johnson wouldn't tip his hand on which quarterback he'd deploy under center.

We know it won't be Caleb Williams, who has several weeks to go, at minimum, before returning from a hamstring injury.

By all accounts, Tyson Bagent is the strongest candidate to get the nod after escaping the NFL's concussion protocol.

Still, Case Keenum made things interesting when he accumulated a 110.8 passer rating and three all-purpose touchdowns during a dominant 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Bears Face Major Challenge Against Aaron Glenn's Defense

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Chicago got a mulligan against an overmatched Vic Fango-coached Philadelphia defense during Keenum's first start in over 1,000 days, Gang Green isn't going to be a pushover by any stretch of the imagination.

Bagent or Keenum will face a Jets defense that kept the Titans and Packers under 200 yards. New York was able to sneak past Tennessee but couldn't get by Green Bay.

The Jets' pass rush ranks No. 7 in sacks with eight, with rookie David Bailey leading the way with a pair. Two of New York's sacks came against the Lions in a 31-24 loss this past Sunday.

Meanwhile, the secondary has the league's No. 3 mark in passing yards per game with 171.

Glenn took the play-calling reins, so this is a direct reflection of his coaching chops.

After Keenum got the win in Week 3, Johnson has the chance to nab three wins with three different quarterbacks. The Bears could make history by accomplishing that in the first month of the season.

We'll see if Johnson can get the job done against a man he knows so well who, of course, also knows Johnson well.