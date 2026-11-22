With the Chicago Bears set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 11, it's time to make decisions on quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Kyle Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden for fantasy football.

Williams is coming off one of his worst showings of the season in Week 9, when he tossed four interceptions while throwing for 279 yards and two scores in a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Burden had one of his best games of 2026 in that game when he ripped off seven catches for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting early with a concussion that he has since been cleared from.

As the Bears emerged from their Week 10 bye, the hope was that Monangai would finally be able to return to the field after a five-game absence, and he will do just that after the Bears cleared Monangai on Friday.

Now, our start-or-sit advice for three of Chicago's offensive stars.

Kyle Monangai start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his injury, Monangai ranked as RB13 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, which made him an every-week starter. However, we're not so sure he should be in lineups upon his return.

That's because we're concerned the Bears might limit Monangai's workload in his first game back. That's typically how teams handle a player after the kind of lengthy absence Monangai has had, but it's also worth noting that the Bears have to turn around and play again in four days on Thanksgiving Day.

We suspect the Bears are going to give Swift a heavy workload this week and save Monangai for the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Because of that belief, we're sitting Monangai.

Verdict: Sit

Luther Burden start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden enters this game ranked as WR17 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, but he has been even better over his last four contests, ranking as WR8 overall in that span.

The Saints have actually been fairly stingy against wide receivers in 2026, with New Orleans giving up the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, per CBS Sports.

However, that doesn't amount to a scary matchup, especially with how well Burden has played of late. He's an easy start in Week 11.

Verdict: Start

Caleb Williams start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time we saw Williams, he was tossing picks left and right, but that showing was no doubt an outlier during a season in which Williams has shown improved accuracy.

Even with that performance, Williams still ranks as QB12 overall in fantasy points per game, which makes him an every-week starter in 12-team leagues. Take that showing out and Williams is QB8.

New Orleans is giving up the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, so this isn't exactly an ideal matchup, but that isn't enough to scare us off starting Williams, who we peg for a bounce-back performance in Week 11.

Verdict: Start

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