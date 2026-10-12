Ben Johnson Explains Decision to Bench Tyson Bagent in Bears' Loss to Packers

One week after he led the Chicago Bears to a convincing win over the New York Jets in Week 4, the wheels came completely off for Tyson Bagent in the Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Bagent was not anywhere near as sharp as he was last week, with the fourth-year signal-caller completing just 12-of-21 passes for 87 yards and no touchdowns to two interceptions.

After three putrid quarters from Bagent, head coach Ben Johnson had seen enough and decided to bench Bagent for Case Keenum, who didn't fare much better.

Following the contest, Johnson said he decided to bench Bagent after his second interception in the third quarter and said he was looking for a spark from Keenum, which Chicago didn't get.

"We felt like we just wanted a little spark there," Johnson said of the decision. "Tyson just could never feel like he got in a rhythm here today, and so we'll look at why that was the case. The second interception happened, and we just felt like let's give Case a chance out there and see if we get different results."

“It was after the Second Interception," Johnson said of when he decided to pull the plug on the Shepherd product.

That second interception came in the third quarter, when Bagent threw a bad pass to Colston Loveland. The first interception was even worse, as Bagent threw to a clearly covered Luther Burden before McKinney picked that one off, also.

Not much better for Case Keenum

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) forces a fumble by Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) that is recovered by Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) during their football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenum entered the game in the fourth quarter, but he didn't even come close to changing Chicago's fortunes. Not only did Keenum toss a pick, he also lost a fumble.

In all, Keenum was 11-of-18 for 108 yards, so he actually out-produced Bagent in one quarter, although he was obviously throwing a lot more often with the Bears down big.

After what we saw on Sunday, it's hard to have any confidence in either Bagent or Keenum. What is clear is the Bears need to go with the latter after Bagent's debacle in Week 5.

Hope for Caleb Williams' return

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks on the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hope, of course, is that neither one will be needed and Caleb Williams will make his return to the field. Johnson didn't close the door on that happening after the loss to the Packers.

"He's on track," Johnson said. "We'll see if that's Atlanta or after. I think it's going to be close."

Williams showed progress last week with a limited practice Friday, and he was getting in some rehab work before kickoff on Sunday, so Johnson isn't kidding when he says Williams is close.

The sense of urgency to get Williams back on the field has just been raised by a significant amount after the loss to Green Bay. We fully believe Williams is going to play next Sunday, but that's just a prediction and nothing has been confirmed yet.