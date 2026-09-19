Bold Predictions For the Bears Week 2 Matchup Against the Vikings

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener for the 2026 NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

With the Lions losing in Buffalo Thursday night, whoever comes out on top will own sole possession of the NFC North. The Bears might not put 59 points on the board against their division rivals, but many like their odds of staying in the winning column on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Bears running back D'Andre Swift finished a whopping one yard short of the 125-yard prediction we laid out for him last week (we're calling that one a win). Unfortunately, that was the only bold prediction we hit last week, but that's only because the Panthers cowardly kicked the ball away from rookie Zavion Thomas all afternoon.

How will we do with this week's bold predictions?

Colston Loveland has 125 receiving yards

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We promise we won't have a "125-yard" prediction every week. Those performances don't grow on trees. However, we're going back to the well again this week, and for good reason.

Colston Loveland somehow didn't get into the box score last week, but Ben Johnson and Co. will make an overcorrection against Minnesota. He'll have a big game against the Vikings and provide the impact many expected to see from him every week this season.

The rainy weather might play a big part in Sunday's game, but Loveland is as sure-handed as they come at the position. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got loose for 65 yards on his three grabs last week. Backup TE Jonnu Smith had two catches for 50 yards. Loveland will have more than both of them combined against the Vikings.

Dillon Thieneman catches his first career interception

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman had a HUGE game in the season opener. In fact, it was the best defensive debut of any Bears first-round pick of the 21st century.

The Bears first-round selection looked equally comfortable against both the run and the pass. We think he'll flex his muscles in the latter category (and the former one, but that's beside the point) tomorrow. We like Thieneman's odds of nabbing his first career interception with Vikings' backup QB Carson Wentz under center.

Thieneman seems like the type of player who uses any slight as motivation. With many predicting the Vikings to draft him in place of the (previously) retired Harrison Smith, and them instead opting to draft DT Caleb Banks (who hasn't exactly gotten off to a good start in Minnesota), he might have some bulletin board material against Minnesota. His speed will catch Wentz off guard at least once tomorrow.

Chicago allows under 60 rushing yards

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings have had only one game where they've been held under 60 rushing yards over the previous two seasons. I think they could have their second abysmal showing against the Bears on Sunday.

Aaron Jones Jr. will handle the brunt of the carries out of the Vikings backfield after Jordan Mason landed on short-term IR with a thumb injury earlier this week. He had only 12 attempts for 40 yards last week, and doesn't have nearly as much burst as previous seasons.

The weather could point to a run-heavy approach, but the Bears defense will be ready for it, too. They gave up 125 rushing yards to Carolina last week, but 52 of those yards came on the Panthers' final drive when the game was already out of reach. They'll have another strong showing this week.

The Bears defense forces four takeaways

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman isn't the only one who could make their mark in the takeaway department against the Vikings. We think Dennis Allen's defense will be highly motivated after giving up 37 points against Carolina (the unit probably had to do a LOT of up-downs in practice this week).

Their defense will use the rainy weather to their advantage. They'll punch out a few footballs on Minnesota ball carriers this week.

We heard all offseason that takeaways historically don't carry over from season-to-season. Well, the Bears will have seven of them through the first two weeks of the 2026 campaign. How's that for consistency?