Braxton Jones and Garrett Bradbury’s Struggles Becoming Major Threat to Bears' Offense

Caleb Williams' recent hamstring injury predictably makes the Bears' protection problem a much bigger issue.

When your quarterback is able to reach speeds of over 20 miles per hour scrambling out of the pocket, you could live with a 65.3 overall PFF grade from the starting left tackle and a 51 overall grade from your center.

Barely. It probably could've been done by this Chicago offense with their starter under center with as talented as everyone is coming out of the backfield. Without Williams, though, Braxton Jones and Garrett Bradbury cannot continue to perform at such low levels.

That's especially true as long as Tyson Bagent is in the NFL's concussion protocol and a 38-year-old Case Keenum is being thrust into the starting role.

Ozzy Trapilo Offers Respite as Braxton Jones Figures Out His Role

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) watches the play against Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) during overtime at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has had knee tendonitis, and thus, operates in a time share with Theo Benedet. Injuries have been the story of his past year.

Granted, he has been much better in pass protection, but Jones's overall blocking issues date back to last season. Jones gave up 15 pressures and a pair of sacks in six appearances during the 2025 season; four of those starts.

Luckily, help is on the way at the position.

Ozzy Trapilo is in the late stages of his comeback after rupturing his patellar tendon this past January. Coach Ben Johnson shared a positive update on Wednesday that points to a return sooner rather than later, though cautioned Trapilo wouldn't be rushed.

"I think he still is gaining confidence in just being able to put all of his weight in it and being a powerful player and yet, in some ways, he's a little bit more flexible and fluid than he was before, which is amazing. It's a credit to him and those guys that have been working with him. It's just a matter of time now before we feel like he's ready for a game," Johnson said.

There's a clear plan if Jones's numbers regress, or if he simply never looks the part of an LT1 on a Super Bowl contender.

Garrett Bradbury's Struggles Don't Have Such a Clear Path

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jaren Kump (L) and Garrett Bradbury (R) train during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seemingly easy answer with Bradbury's struggles is to throw second-round pick Logan Jones into the fire during his rookie season.

That might also be the short-sighted solution to the Bradbury problem.

Bradbury's cost was minimal at just a 2027 fifth-round pick, but the price of relying on him to replace the retired Drew Dalman is being paid in subpar play at center.

Bradbury's four penalties in Week 2 was one of the biggest momentum-busters in the Bears' 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

Ryan Poles probably didn't do enough due diligence this offseason at the position. We'll see if he has a pre-deadline answer to this problem, or if Chicago is going to continue winging it with Bradbury in the middle.

The answer to that question is critical, since the Bears may have to claw back from an early-season hole following Williams' early absence.