Caleb Williams Injury Update From Bears' Final Practice Report Confirms QB's Week 3 Status

The Chicago Bears' final Week 3 injury report has dropped and we finally have an answer on quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams has been a question mark all week after he suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While the uncertainty hasn't been ideal, we can at least take solace in the fact that Williams didn't get seriously hurt.

That said, Williams is hurt enough that he won't be able to play in the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, which is a blow to Chicago's chances of winning.

The Bears did get some good news on backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, as he was able to return to practice. However, he hasn't been fully cleared from the concussion protocol yet.

Here's the full injury report and more information on Chicago's walking wounded.

Bears' final Week 3 injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Status QB Caleb Williams Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out QB Tyson Bagent Concussion DNP DNP FP Questionable K Cairo Santos Hip DNP DNP FP OL Joe Thuney Rest DNP FP DB Tyrique Stevenson Hamstring DNP LP FP DL Grady Jarrett Rest DNP FP FP RB Kyle Monangai Knee DNP FP FP LB Noah Sewell (PUP) Achilles LP LP LP Out DL Shemar Turner (PUP) Knee LP LP LP Out

Without any progress in Williams' practice participation this week, he should be considered questionable, at best, for Week 4. Any semblance of practice participation to begin next week would amount to an encouraging sign for his chances of suiting up.

We did see some progress from Bagent, who was able to take the next step in his return from a concussion by taking part in practice, and he did so fully. While Bagent still has to be officially cleared by Monday, the full session suggests he'll play against the Eagles.

If Bagent doesn't go, Case Keenum will get the start and rookie Miller Moss, who is on the practice squad, will back him up.

The big surprise here is Tyrique Stevenson, who was labeled as week-to-week earlier in the week by head coach Ben Johnson, which suggested he might miss at least one game.

Johnson said before practice that Stevenson was progressing faster than expected and that is proven by his ability to turn in a full practice and he carries no designation into Monday night.

The Bears sidestepped a big problem at kicker, as Cairo Santos has been cleared to go after practicing in full on Saturday. We figured that would be the case, though, as the Bears didn't so much as work out a kicker during the week.

Last but not least, we have Kyle Monangai, who did not take part in practice to start the week but has since turned in two full sessions and is no longer on the injury report. That's especially important because the Bears might have to lean on the run even more this week with Williams sidelined.

The Bears and Eagles will meet at Soldier Field on Monday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.