Skip to main content
Bear Digest

Caleb Williams Injury Update From Bears' Final Practice Report Confirms QB's Week 3 Status

The Chicago Bears offered up bad news on Caleb Williams, but there's good news on his backup, Tyson Bagent.
Mike Moraitis|
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears' final Week 3 injury report has dropped and we finally have an answer on quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams has been a question mark all week after he suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While the uncertainty hasn't been ideal, we can at least take solace in the fact that Williams didn't get seriously hurt.

That said, Williams is hurt enough that he won't be able to play in the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, which is a blow to Chicago's chances of winning.

The Bears did get some good news on backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, as he was able to return to practice. However, he hasn't been fully cleared from the concussion protocol yet.

Here's the full injury report and more information on Chicago's walking wounded.

Bears' final Week 3 injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player

Injury

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Status

QB Caleb Williams

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

QB Tyson Bagent

Concussion

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

K Cairo Santos

Hip

DNP

DNP

FP

OL Joe Thuney

Rest

DNP

FP

DB Tyrique Stevenson

Hamstring

DNP

LP

FP

DL Grady Jarrett

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

RB Kyle Monangai

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

LB Noah Sewell (PUP)

Achilles

LP

LP

LP

Out

DL Shemar Turner (PUP)

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Out

Without any progress in Williams' practice participation this week, he should be considered questionable, at best, for Week 4. Any semblance of practice participation to begin next week would amount to an encouraging sign for his chances of suiting up.

We did see some progress from Bagent, who was able to take the next step in his return from a concussion by taking part in practice, and he did so fully. While Bagent still has to be officially cleared by Monday, the full session suggests he'll play against the Eagles.

If Bagent doesn't go, Case Keenum will get the start and rookie Miller Moss, who is on the practice squad, will back him up.

The big surprise here is Tyrique Stevenson, who was labeled as week-to-week earlier in the week by head coach Ben Johnson, which suggested he might miss at least one game.

Johnson said before practice that Stevenson was progressing faster than expected and that is proven by his ability to turn in a full practice and he carries no designation into Monday night.

The Bears sidestepped a big problem at kicker, as Cairo Santos has been cleared to go after practicing in full on Saturday. We figured that would be the case, though, as the Bears didn't so much as work out a kicker during the week.

Last but not least, we have Kyle Monangai, who did not take part in practice to start the week but has since turned in two full sessions and is no longer on the injury report. That's especially important because the Bears might have to lean on the run even more this week with Williams sidelined.

The Bears and Eagles will meet at Soldier Field on Monday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

Home/News