Case Keenum Endorses 'Baller' Tyson Bagent as Bears Stay Mum on QB1 vs. Jets

There is healthy competition in the Bears' quarterback room as Caleb Williams recovers from his hamstring injury.

So healthy, in fact, that Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent are happy for the other when called upon by Ben Johnson and Co.

Keenum specifically endorsed Bagent as not only a "baller," but someone who can potentially do the job even better than him if given the chance.

Keenum is coming off a three-all-purpose-touchdown season debut against the Eagles on Monday Night Football this past week, completing 24-of-34 pass attempts for 247 passing yards. That is a bold claim from the 38-year-old.

"You've got to be ready to go, and that's how I prepare every week. It doesn't matter what reps you're getting or not, you've got to be ready to go, so I'll be ready to go this week," Keenum said this week.

"It's not like we've been sitting on the couch eating potato chips. We've been working our tails off. Part of this job is preparing, and when preparation meets the opportunity, that's what it looks like. And if his name is called, I expect the same, if not better. He's a baller."

Tyson Bagent Likely Starting For Bears vs. Jets in Week 4

It'd be a major upset if Bagent didn't get the start against New York this coming Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Keenum claiming that Bagent could potentially be better if given the call sounds like a grizzled vet who knows someone 12 years his junior is probably getting the call.

Bagent got limited reps against the Vikings in a 9-3 loss during Week 2, but he completed five-of-nine pass attempts. During the preseason, he completed 29-of-39 passes for 377 passing yards, three touchdown tosses, and one interception.

After being impressed with Keenum's performance, Bagent, who admitted he took notes on it, will get his chance to show what he can do under center on Sunday.

Tyson Bagent Won't Beat the Jets How Case Keenum Beat the Eagles

As valuable as those notes were, Bagent will have to beat the Jets in a different way than Keenum beat the Birds.

Keenum got the ball out quickly and let his playmakers work. Philadelphia's pass rush, which is fifth-to-last in the league in sack rate, had just 10 pressures the whole game. Keenum was able to pick apart the Eagles from the pocket with minimal stress.

Bagent has a big arm, but New York's secondary is No. 4 in air-yardage allowed through the first three weeks. Given the lack of pressure this past week, with rookie David Bailey having the only pressures for the Jets against the Lions, perhaps a heavy dose of play-action is in the cards for Chicago's offense. Bagent's speed will enable a horizontal attack.

If Johnson makes the obvious QB1 choice for Week 4, he has to switch up his blueprint.

Few are more willing and able to do that week to week than the Bears' fearless leader.