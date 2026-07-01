Chicago Bears 2027 3-Round Mock Draft: Righting the Wrongs of 2026 Offseason

The Chicago Bears made what we believe could be two critical errors by not adequately addressing edge rusher and interior defensive line this offseason.

The Bears did not sign or draft an edge rusher, and the signing of Neville Gallimore and draft selection of Jordan van den Berg in the sixth round were the most notable moves on the inside.

Safe to say, Bears fans weren't pleased after those two positions were pegged as huge needs going into the offseason after the Bears struggled in run defense and with getting after the quarterback last season.

In our latest way-too-early 2027 mock draft, we're righting the wrongs of this offseason and giving the Bears an edge rusher, interior defensive lineman and a running back.

Round 1: EDGE Quincy Rhodes, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can only hope the Bears' faith in the uncertain trio of Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner pans out, but if not Chicago simply cannot afford to pass up on drafting an edge rusher again next year.

Rhodes has the potential to be one of the very best edge rushers in the 2027 NFL draft after he saw a huge leap in sack production in 2025, when Rhodes posted eight sacks and 35 pressures with an uptick in snaps.

At 6-foot-6 and 277 pounds, Rhodes fits the mold of the big, long and athletic edge rushers Dennis Allen likes. Rhodes also offers the kind of versatility Allen covets with his experience sliding inside.

Round 2: DT A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

Oregon football helmets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chicago could be facing a total overhaul of the defensive line in 2027, as Gervon Dexter will be a free agent and Grady Jarrett is going to be a prime cut candidate.

The Bears need to add someone who specializes against the run after dealing with the woes of Jarrett's and Dexter's run defense.

Washington checks that box after posting a top-notch 82.0 run defense grade in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rushing the passer certainly isn't what Washington does best, but he has shown promise in that area after tallying 1.5 sacks and 22 pressures last season.

Round 3: RB Raleek Brown, Texas

Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a very real chance that D'Andre Swift is in his last season with the Bears as he prepares to be a free agent in 2027. It's hard to envision the Bears paying what it would take to re-sign him, especially if Kyle Monangai continues to ascend.

Brown has the tools to be a true impact player. He's got breakaway speed (4.32 40 time) that makes him a threat from anywhere on the football field, and he has shown pass-catching ability after racking up 34 receptions for 239 yards last season.

He needs to improve his pass protection and is not very physical as a runner at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, but the latter is not a big deal because Monangai offers physicality in spades. Brown still amounts to a fine complement to Monangai.