4 Boom or Bust Players Entering Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears are currently in the midst of a break before the start of training camp later this month.

When taking a look at both sides of the ball, the Bears have some key players who could boom or bust during the 2026 campaign.

We've highlighted four players in particular who fit that mold, with three coming on defense and one being on the offensive side of the ball.

Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stevenson showed plenty of promise earlier in his career, but his performance has steadily declined since then and the veteran found himself riding the pine after getting benched in 2025.

Fast forward to 2026 and Stevenson has an opportunity to regain his starting job in training camp if he can beat out rookie Malik Muhammad, who is the underdog in the competition.

While Stevenson has the advantage, nothing is a given with him at this point and we could see him lose that battle just as easily as we could see him win it. We saw the duality of Stevenson during the offseason program, as he had an up-and-down showing.

Even if Stevenson wins the CB2 job over Muhammad, it may not be long before he gives it up during the season.

Austin Booker

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Booker is the best hope the Bears have for sack production opposite Montez Sweat after a season that saw him post 4.5 sacks in 10 games.

Booker's main sources of competition for starting snaps are Dayo Odeyingbo, who had just one sack in nine games last season and is coming back from a torn Achilles, and Shemar Turner, who is unproven and is coming back from a torn ACL.

While his production last season breeds hope he can answer the bell across from Sweat, the jury is still very much out on Booker and it's very possible he fails to deliver in Year 3.

Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas has been one of the bigger standouts throughout the offseason by routinely ripping off explosive plays and he has an opportunity to cement a role for himself in training camp.

On the flip side, Thomas faces an uphill climb to garner a regular role. Chicago's top three figures to be set with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Kalif Raymond, and Thomas' opportunities could be further limited if the Bears utilize more 13 personnel.

We also know based on comments from general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson that Thomas needs to have a good grasp on the playbook to earn the trust of the coaching staff and see the field and it isn't clear how far along he is with that.

If Thomas grabs a regular role out of the gate, we woudn't be shocked. If he's nowhere to be found, that wouldn't shock us, either.

Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt Gordon is one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy. But as we saw last season, health is not guaranteed with the veteran.

Gordon missed all but three games last season, and in what is a bad omen for his 2026 campaign, he didn't take part in spring practices because of a soft-tissue injury.

The Bears desperately need Gordon to bounce back and stay healthy this coming season, but we are not convinced the slot cornerback will be able to accomplish the latter feat.