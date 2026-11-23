You just never know what the internet is going to get a hold of and run with during an NFL game and we saw an example of that in the Chicago Bears' Week 11 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

It was quite a boring game overall, as neither offense did much with the Bears' unit struggling, and Chicago's defense put the clamps on the Saints' offense all game long.

So, the internet needed to find ways to entertain itself during the game and it found a way, and more specifically, with Bears assistant strength and conditioning coach, Mark Philippi.

When cameras cut to the Bears' sideline at one point, there was Philippi, looking like an absolute unit.

Philippi, who is 63 years young and in his second season with the Bears, is in better shape than most people can hope to be in at any stage of their life.

What made the shot of Philippi on the sideline even better was running back D'Andre Swift giving him a quick massage.

Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift on the sideline



pic.twitter.com/ZmUTuJksgB — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

You could probably combine Swift and fellow back Kyle Monangai into one person and it still wouldn't create a bigger human than Philppi.

As you'd expect, the internet had plenty of fun with just one look at the Bears' coach.

"The Bears' asst strength coach is a seven-time World's Strongest Man qualifier and, thus, the final boss all other strength coaches must strive to defeat," Christian D'Andrea of For The Win said.

"I think the Bears have their solve for the O line issues. Suit up Mark Philippi, their assistant strength and conditioning coach," one Bears fan said.

"Bears strength coach or bouncer at Richard’s Bar? Nobody knows for sure," another Bears fan said.

Mark Philippi's background

After seeing what he looks like, you won't be surprised to find out that Philippi was a world champion powerlifter and strongman competitor.

He competed in the World's Strongest Man competition seven times, finishing as high as seventh. Philippi also competed in the America's Strongest Man Competition and finished first in 1997.

In 1996, Philippi won the WDFPF World Powerlifting Championship and won the Beauty and the Beast (excellent name) strongman competition in 1998.

Despite his age, Philippi looks like he could give the Bears a few snaps along the offensive line. In fact, he was an offensive lineman during his college days at Montana Tech.

Prior to joining the Bears' coaching staff in 2025, Philippi owned and directed performance training at Philippi Sports Institute in Las Vegas that trained Olympic gold medal competitors.

Before that, Philippi was the director of strength and conditioning for UNLV Athletics for 15 years, with his role involving overseeing the sports performance programs for over 400 athletes per year.

Safe to say, the Bears' strength and conditioning program is in good hands with Philippi around.

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