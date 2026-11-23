The Chicago Bears picked up a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field that left plenty to be desired.

First and foremost to be desired: good health. Chicago lost running back Roschon Johnson to an ankle injury in kickoff coverage that saw him carted off the field. The Bears also lost Theo Benedet with under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to go to the injury tent.

Johnson's injury comes as Ben Johnson is unimpressed with his running back room. While Salvon Ahmed took advantage of the opportunity, Kyle Monangai struggled in his return from toe and thumb injuries and D'Andre Swift underwhelmed in the passing game and on his 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Benedet's injury reshuffles the left tackle deck once again. Ozzy Trapilo stepped in on the blindside in Benedet's stead. Braxton Jones has been on IR since after Week 3 with a season-ending knee injury. Trapilo's health after returning from a patellar tendon injury will be under the gun as he potentially prepares for an extended role if Benedet misses time.

Bears Don't Look Convincing in Shaky Home Win Over Saints

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't feel like Chicago was in complete control of New Orleans as the game progressed on Sunday. Building a 16-0 lead and easing off the gas pedal is not characteristic of a Johnson-coached squad. If anything, the Bears are the comeback kings, not the blown-lead kings over the past two years.

Chicago won the rushing battle, but only because of a reverse trick play to receiver Zavion Thomas for 30 yards. Williams was outgained by Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who didn't have adequate protection on Sunday afternoon. Jeffery Simmons led the way for the Bears defense with three sacks and three quarterback hits, and if not for Chicago's efforts on that end, this would've been an upset opportunity.

At this point in the season, you're hoping to see a should-be contender dot its I's and cross its T's. Offensively, the Bears were unacceptable. Losing depth in the trenches and a body in the running back room and on special teams sets the team back despite the unimpressive win. For how long will be evident in the coming days.

Good teams get away with home duds like this against inferior teams every so often, but if this game isn't a warning sign that the product needs to be tightened up, Johnson will have plenty to answer for this offseason.