The Chicago Bears have put out the final injury report of the week ahead of the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints and it has mostly good news.

The Bears started off the week with five players on the injury report, with running back Kyle Monangai, wide receiver Luther Burden, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Malik Muhammad.

However, there was a new addition on Friday in wide receiver Zavion Thomas, who is now listed with an ankle issue.

Here's the latest on all six players.

Bears' Friday injury report

Bears Communications on X

How Bears could replace Gordon

Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon is the one player ruled out this week due to his shoulder injury. No surprise there, as head coach Ben Johnson said early Friday that he did not expect Gordon to play.

Johnson had initially labeled Gordon as day-to-day, so the hope is that the veteran defensive back is not dealing with anything serious.

The Bears have a few options to replace Gordon: put Muhammad in the slot and deploy Tyrique Stevenson in Muhammad's place on the boundary, or replace Gordon with Cam Lewis and start Elijah Hicks next to Dillon Thieneman.

We would prefer the latter, as it means we'll see less of Stevenson, who has struggled again this season.

A new addition

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing as how he's a late addition to the injury report, Thomas is probably not going to play, although clearly the Bears are leaving the door ajar for him, so there's at least a chance.

If he can't go, the Bears will need a replacement on kickoffs.

Josh Blackwell is the only other Bears player to return a kickoff in 2026, so he'll likely serve as the primary returner in that scenario.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Monangai, Burden, Simmons and Muhammad, all four are now good to go after logging a full practice on Friday and being removed from the injury report entirely.

Monangai makes his return to the field after a five-game absence and will provide a boost to Chicago's rushing attack, although we would expect the second-year back to see a limited workload.

That's because teams typically ease players in after a lengthy absence, and the Bears also have a quick turnaround with the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions next week.

The expectation since Tuesday has been that Burden would be back after Johnson said he cleared the concussion protocol.

We already spoke about Muhammad, who has been the starter on the outside since Gordon's return. He could be pressed into more slot duty this week, though, depending on how the Bears decide to replace Gordon.

There was never really any concern for Simmons because he did not miss a practice upon being a new addition to the injury report to start the week. The full practice suggests he won't have any limitations on Sunday, which is huge because he has been a massive difference-maker for Chicago.

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