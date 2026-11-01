Do Chicago Bears Play Today? Start Time and TV Schedule for Week 8 vs. Seahawks

After a nice little break, the Chicago Bears will return to action to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

The Bears are flying high, and for more than one reason. Not only are they 5-2 after beating the New England Patriots in Week 7, the Bears also pulled off a blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons to show they are not messing around and are all-in this season.

Unfortunately for Bears fans who are undoubtedly excited to see Simmons make his debut in Week 8, they're going to have to wait an extra day because the Bears and Seahawks do not face off on Sunday.

Here's all the viewing details for the Monday night contest between the Bears and Seahawks.

Bears vs. Seahawks start time, viewing information

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) directs a play prior to the snap during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Monday, Nov. 2 Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field TV Channel: ESPN

This is the second of three primetime games the Bears have in a row, and the third of five the team will have all season.

Their Week 7 contest against the Patriots was on Thursday night, and Chicago will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 on Sunday night.

The Bears' first primetime game came in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, better known as the Case Keenum game, and Chicago will play what could be its final primetime game in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.

We say "what could be its final primetime game" because Chicago has a flex game in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. If that game is for the division, for example, Chicago and Minnesota could get the primetime treatment.

Rest-of-season SOS and record prediction

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Bears have the 14th-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.

When it comes to Chicago's NFC North foes, the Vikings (10th-most difficult) and Green Bay Packers (eighth-most difficult) have tougher slates. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions own the sixth-easiest remaining schedule in the entire league.

Now, a look at our win-loss predictions for each remaining game, along with a final record projection:

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks - Monday, Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (WIN)

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Nov. 8, 8:20 p.m., NBC (WIN)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (WIN)

Week 12: at Detroit Lions - Thursday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (LOSS)

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (WIN)

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET, CBS (WIN)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills - Saturday, Dec. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET, CBS (LOSS)

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers - Friday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix (WIN)

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions - Sunday, Jan 3, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX (WIN)

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings - TBD (WIN)

Final record prediction: 13-4 (1st place in NFC North)

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