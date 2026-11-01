Do Chicago Bears Play Today? Start Time and TV Schedule for Week 8 vs. Seahawks
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After a nice little break, the Chicago Bears will return to action to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.
The Bears are flying high, and for more than one reason. Not only are they 5-2 after beating the New England Patriots in Week 7, the Bears also pulled off a blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons to show they are not messing around and are all-in this season.
Unfortunately for Bears fans who are undoubtedly excited to see Simmons make his debut in Week 8, they're going to have to wait an extra day because the Bears and Seahawks do not face off on Sunday.
Here's all the viewing details for the Monday night contest between the Bears and Seahawks.
Bears vs. Seahawks start time, viewing information
- Date: Monday, Nov. 2
- Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
This is the second of three primetime games the Bears have in a row, and the third of five the team will have all season.
Their Week 7 contest against the Patriots was on Thursday night, and Chicago will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 on Sunday night.
The Bears' first primetime game came in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, better known as the Case Keenum game, and Chicago will play what could be its final primetime game in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.
We say "what could be its final primetime game" because Chicago has a flex game in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. If that game is for the division, for example, Chicago and Minnesota could get the primetime treatment.
Rest-of-season SOS and record prediction
According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Bears have the 14th-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.
When it comes to Chicago's NFC North foes, the Vikings (10th-most difficult) and Green Bay Packers (eighth-most difficult) have tougher slates. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions own the sixth-easiest remaining schedule in the entire league.
Now, a look at our win-loss predictions for each remaining game, along with a final record projection:
Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks - Monday, Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (WIN)
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Nov. 8, 8:20 p.m., NBC (WIN)
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (WIN)
Week 12: at Detroit Lions - Thursday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (LOSS)
Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET, FOX (WIN)
Week 14: at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. ET, CBS (WIN)
Week 15: at Buffalo Bills - Saturday, Dec. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET, CBS (LOSS)
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers - Friday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix (WIN)
Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions - Sunday, Jan 3, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX (WIN)
Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings - TBD (WIN)
Final record prediction: 13-4 (1st place in NFC North)
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.