Chicago Bears Rookie Power Rankings: Jordan van den Berg Falling After Debut

The Chicago Bears had a few rookies make massive contributions in their 59-37 shootout victory over the Panthers. However, a few also fell well short of the (albeit lofty) expectations some had for them.

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, though. We saw the coaching staff take things slow with their rookie class last season, and that formula worked out just fine for them when all was said and done.

How would a rookie power ranking shake out with one game in the books?

1: Dillon Thieneman

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) is unable to make the catch while defended by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman cemented his status as Chicago's most important rookie against the Panthers. In fact, he had the best debut performance of any defensive first-round selection the team drafted since the turn of the century. That's saying a lot, given some of the players they've drafted over the years, too.

Thieneman was all over the field and led the team with 10 tackles in the team's blowout win. Safeties don't often win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award (Bears legend Mark Carrier being the most recent winner in 1990), but Thieneman could put himself in that race if he can build off the performance. He certainly deserves the top spot in their current rookie rankings.

2: Malik Muhammad II

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch while defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Muhammad II is definitely the biggest rookie riser following the team's Week 1 victory. There were questions as to what his role would be on Chicago's defense, as Cam Lewis was listed as the starting nickelback on their initial depth chart the team put out last week. Nevertheless, the fourth-round selection played 76% of their defensive snaps, with the vast majority of them being in the slot.

We had high hopes for Muhammad entering the season. After he was drafted, we looked at his performances against NFL-caliber receivers at the University of Texas, and the results spoke for themselves. Muhammad wasn't perfect against Carolina. He let up a few short passes underneath. Still, he outperformed expectations considering the fact that he has no experience playing nickelback at the collegiate level.

He'll move to his more natural position on the perimeter (and send Tyrique Stevenson to the bench) once Kyler Gordon is back in the lineup.

3: Jordan van den Berg

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few rookies entered the season with more hype than sixth-round selection Jordan van den Berg. The preseason phenom didn't have much of a chance to prove his worth to Chicago's defense in the season opener. With their interior depth and how they handled the rookie class last season, maybe it was naive of us to expect him to blow up the stat sheets right out of the gate.

Nevertheless, we're still bullish on Jordan van den Berg's potential. The flashes he showed in the preseason looked legit, and it's not like he proved to be a liability against the Panthers... he just didn't see the field much. His 22 snaps were tied with James Lynch for fifth among defensive tackles. Much like we saw with the Bears' high-octane offensive rookies last season, his role should expand as the season progresses.

4: Zavion Thomas

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zavion Thomas is in a similar boat to Jordan van den Berg. The only major difference is the big guy spread his preseason promise over the team's three exhibition contests, while Thomas only played in their preseason finale against the Titans.

Similarly, the third-round selection is also contending with a loaded group of pass-catchers. Kalif Raymond actually led the team in every major receiving category against Carolina. Thomas is still waiting patiently for his first snap on offense and his first touch in the return game. Interestingly, the Panthers seemed to be intentionally keeping it out of his hands (by kicking it to Josh Blackwell) in the latter.

He'll have to be very patient when it comes to contributing on the offensive side of the ball, but he already might've put opposing special teams coaches on notice with his strong showing against Tennessee.

5: Sam Roush

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Bears' second third-round pick also has his work cut out for him when it comes to making a major contribution on offense. He's buried on a loaded depth chart that features a budding superstar in Colston Loveland (a recognition he still very much deserves despite a quiet week 1 performance) and a valuable contributor in Cole Kmet.

Unlike Thomas, Roush at least saw an offensive snap (he actually played 12) against the Panthers. Why is he lower than Thomas? Because I think that fact is gameplan dependent. Even with a talented group of pass-catchers, Thomas will see some action on offense more often than not this year. It's also worth noting that the discrepancy between them is minute. Call it 4A, 4B if you want.

6: Logan Jones

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears center Logan Jones (54) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Logan Jones will only see the field if Garrett Bradbury falters or gets hurt. With the Bears running for 291 yards, and many of those yards coming up the gut against a (supposedly?) stout defensive front, it doesn't feel like the former is likely anytime soon.

The Bears certainly still have high hopes for Jones in the long run. They made him the first center off the board for a reason, and he hasn't had enough of an opportunity to make them regret that decision. However, as it stands right now, he probably won't get that opportunity until 2027. Everyone ahead of him on this list has a much clearer path to playing time.

7: Keyshaun Elliott

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyshaun Elliott didn't even get his jersey dirty against the Carolina Panthers. They didn't make him a healthy scratch, which indicates that he would've seen the field on defense if they suffered an injury at linebacker. However, the fifth-round selection was limited to 18 snaps on special teams (where he also didn't make much of an impact) in his debut.

Elliott is behind the curve after missing much of training camp with a back injury. He might rise a bit in these rankings later in the season (especially if Bradbury holds down the starting center job), but is firmly in last place as it stands right now.