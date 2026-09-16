Chicago Bears' Updated Cap Space After D'Andre Swift Contract Details Confirmed

The Chicago Bears decided to extend the contract of running back D'Andre Swift right before the start of the season and we now have the full contract details and the Bears' updated cap space when factoring in the new deal.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears inked Swift to a three-year, $33.75 million contract that includes $20.5 million in new money guarantees. There is $19.19 million fully guaranteed at signing.

There were a fair amount of detractors for this extension, but as you'll see here shortly, the deal is actually a good one for the Bears, who aren't stuck to Swift beyond 2027.

Let's take a closer look at the contract details and then we'll see how Swift's deal impacts the Bears' 2026 cap space, which it actually does positively.

D'Andre Swift contract details

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year Base Salary Prorated Signing Bonus Regular/Per Game Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Guaranteed Salary Cap Number 2026 $1.39M $3.3M $500K/$510K $100K $1.89M $5.8M 2027 $9.8M $2.0M $0/$510K $190K $9.8M $12.5M 2028 $9.7M $2.0M $0/$510K $205K $0 $12.5M 2029 $7.95M $2.0M $1.0M/$595K $205K $0 $11.75M Total $28.84M $9.3M $1.5M/$2.2M $700K $11.69M $42.5M

Based on the numbers, Swift doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his deal after 2027, so the first clean out is in 2028.

Here's the dead-money totals for those years.

2028

Pre-June 1 cut or trade: $4M dead money, $8.5M savings

Post June 1 cut or trade: $2M dead money, $105 savings

2029

Pre-June 1 cut or trade: $2M dead money, $9.75M savings

Post-June 1 cut or trade: $2M dead money, $9.75M savings

Overall, for those who weren't fans of this deal, it is not a bad one at all for the Bears, who can easily get out of it ahead of Swift's age-29 season.

Bears' updated 2026 cap space

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift's deal opens up a few million in cap space for the Bears.

Before the extension, the Bears were working with about $5 million, but now they have $7.7 million, per Over The Cap.

While that's all well and good, we would not read too much into the extra space, as teams typically try to keep open around $8 million or so just to operate with during the season.

So, while there's a bit more wiggle room for general manager Ryan Poles, it isn't an earth-shattering amount by any means.

So far, so good

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift's extension is looking good one game into the 2026 season.

The Bears running back ran wild on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, with Swift tallying 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also added one catch for 10 yards for good measure.

Swift now ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards after one game behind Kenneth Walker (173), Jahmyr Gibbs (156) and Derrick Henry (144).

For our fantasy football folks out there, Swift was the fifth-best point-scorer among running backs in PPR formats, per Fantasy Pros, and the ninth-best overall.

Another great thing about Swift's extension is it keeps the Bears' elite running back duo intact for the foreseeable future. You need not look any further than Week 1 to know why that's a good thing after Kyle Monangai ripped off 100 yards on the strength of a game-changing 61-yard touchdown run.

Say what you want about the Bears extending a running back in his late 20s, but keeping him and Monangai together will only make Caleb Williams' life easier.