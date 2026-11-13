Chicago Bears Rookie Power Rankings at Halfway Point of 2026 Season

The Chicago Bears' bye week comes at the halfway point of the 2026 campaign, so now is as perfect a time as ever to reflect on what has transpired over the first half of the season.

When it comes to the Bears' 2026 NFL Draft class, which has seven players in it, there have been a few players who have managed to make a massive impact.

However, we cannot say the same for the rest of the class because the other five players have made minimal to no contributions over the first nine games.

With that in mind, here's our power rankings of all seven of the Bears' 2026 draft picks.

7. Logan Jones

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones (54) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We were surprised to see the Bears spring for a center as early as they did with Jones in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft because they had just traded for Garrett Bradbury.

As expected, Bradbury ended up being the starter at center and has not relinquished that job, even though he has seen his fair share of struggles.

Jones has only seen snaps on special teams, with 47 in total, so it's hard to gauge where he stands until he sees some snaps on offense, something that may not happen in 2026.

6. Keyshaun Elliott

Chicago Bears linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (49) against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We figured Elliott faced an uphill climb to see snaps on defense in his first season with a trio of Devin Bush, D'Marco Jackson and T.J. Edwards in front of him, and that has proven to be true, with the rookie not seeing any through Week 9.

Elliott has gotten plenty of run on special teams, but he has not so much as recorded a single tackle. The latest blemish on his season was being a healthy scratch in Week 9.

As a fifth-round rookie linebacker, we expected Elliott to make an impact on special teams, but he hasn't even checked that box.

5. Jordan van den Berg

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was plenty of hype surrounding van den Berg when he was drafted because of his elite athleticism. But we also knew he was just a sixth-round draft pick and expectations should never be high for those kinds of players.

However, after van den Berg put together a strong preseason, his showing was part of the reason why the Bears felt comfortable trading away Gervon Dexter and, as a result, expectations drastically changed for him.

Unfortunately, van den Berg hasn't met those expectations. After seeing 21 snaps in Week 1, van den Berg hasn't appeared for more than 11 in any game since, and over his last four games he has played 16 snaps in total and was a healthy scratch in Week 8.

Through nine games, van Berg has just one tackle and one pressure. That's certainly not what the Bears were hoping for following the Dexter trade.

4. Sam Roush

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another surprising pick at the time, Roush has spent most of his year as the TE3 behind Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, but his role has increased since Kmet was lost for the season with a significant knee injury.

Despite playing more snaps on offense than any other rookie, Roush has made minimal impact in the passing game with five catches for 56 yards, and he has a pair of drops.

But those drops aren't the only gaffes he has had. The rookie has committed a few bad penalties, and his mistake as a blocker on a field goal in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings led to the attempt getting blocked, which proved to be crucial in the divisional loss for Chicago.

When it comes to blocking, Roush has been serviceable, with PFF grades of 66.5 in run-blocking and 68.4 in pass-blocking.

Roush has a golden opportunity to make a big impact the rest of the way now that Kmet is out, but we'd be lying if we said we're impressed with what he has put on tape through nine games.

3. Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) draws a penalty on Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third of three surprising picks in a row for the Bears, Thomas hasn't gotten much run on offense this season, which was pretty much expected with Luther Burden, Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond ahead of him on the depth chart.

Thomas has recorded just seven catches for 54 yards and one carry for 11 yards. Again, we never expected him to have a big role, but we also thought head coach Ben Johnson would find more ways to get him involved than he has.

Thomas' biggest contribution has come on kick returns, where he's averaging a healthy 25.5 yards per return, which ranks 16th. His 23 returns of 20-plus yards is also tied for the fifth-highest mark and only four players have more kick return yards in total.

Thomas' season hasn't been without mistakes, though, as he has recorded three penalties, including a bad one in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that put him in Johnson's dog house.

2. Malik Muhammad

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only has Muhammad been better than expected this season, he has been the Bears' best cornerback overall.

In seven games, the Texas product has given up a completion rate of 54.8% and a passer rating of 79.9, both numbers that are vastly better than those of Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.

What's even more impressive is Muhammad has been effective both in the slot and on the boundary despite having very little experience in the former area of the field in college.

There's certainly an argument to be made that Muhammad has been the Bears' best rookie this season, but he's at least the second-best behind Thieneman.

1. Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in April, Thieneman was expected to make an immediate impact in his first season. Well, he has done just that.

Thieneman currently leads the team in tackles with 57, and he has 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one interception.

Thieneman's coverage numbers are solid, with the rookie giving up a completion rate of 51.9% and a passer rating of 70.4, and his Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 70.8 is impressive, also.

Safe to say, Thieneman has been everything the Bears could have hoped for in his first season in the NFL.

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