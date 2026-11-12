3 Cornerbacks Bears Can Sign Right Now After Not Addressing Need at Trade Deadline

In the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline, there were no shortage of rumors saying the Chicago Bears were in the cornerback market.

And it's not hard to see why. While rookie Malik Muhammad has been better than expected, Jaylon Johnson has been far worse than expected and Tyrique Stevenson has shown zero signs of improvement.

Making matters worse of late, Muhammad has missed two games in a row with a toe injury and Stevenson got banged-up yet again this past week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the Bears didn't make a trade at the deadline for a cornerback, which leaves them with a need for more depth at the position.

Here's a look at three players they could sign right now.

Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Early in his career, Lattimore was viewed as one of the best at his position in the NFL after notching a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and four Pro Bowls over his first five seasons — and those showings came under current Bears defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, so he has a connection in Chicago.

However, injuries have derailed him significantly since then, and he suffered yet another in 2025, when he came down with a torn ACL that ended his campaign early.

When on the field, Lattimore has usually been at least serviceable in recent years. Even before his injury last season, the veteran was giving up a completion rate of 59.5% and a passer rating of 93.0, which amounts to better coverage numbers than Johnson's in 2026.

Assuming he's healthy, which he should be now that a year has passed since his torn ACL that he suffered in November of last year, the Bears should kick the tires on Lattimore.

Adoree' Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, Jackson has not met expectations during his career, but he has still proven to be a serviceable starter, which makes him a very good backup, and that's exactly what the Bears need him to be.

Jackson's best attribute is his speed that allows him to keep up with faster receivers down the field, and on top of his ability to play on the boundary, he also has played snaps in the slot. Jackson has return experience as well to give him some added value.

In 2025, Jackson permitted a 62.7% completion rate and an 87 passer rating when targeted. In the season before that, he was even better, with a 48.8% completion rate and a 85.2 passer rating.

To compare, those numbers are better than what Johnson is putting up this season.

Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another cornerback with a Bears connection, the best years of Diggs' career came while working under Chicago's defensive backs coach, Al Harris.

Harris coached Diggs from 2020 through 2024, and in that span Diggs notched two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod and looked to be on a superstar trajectory before injuries derailed him.

There is no doubt that Diggs is no longer that guy, but maybe a reunion with Harris can get him back to respectability.

Diggs is on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, but Chicago can poach him if it signs the veteran cornerback to the active roster.

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