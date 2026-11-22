The "Stanky Leg" dance move has become a staple from Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after wins and now defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is getting in on the fun.

The Bears notched their fifth-straight win on Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints, 21-13. It wasn't a great showing for Chicago's offense, but the defense played a phenomenal game to make sure the offense's effort stood up.

We were expecting to see Johnson pull out the "Stanky Leg" in the locker room before addressing the team, but this time around he gave the honors to Allen.

We appreciate the effort, but the Bears' defensive coordinator definitely needs to get into the film room to get better.

Dennis Allen uh stanky leg attempt? pic.twitter.com/MlCmHh8djG — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

Oh. My. Word.

"A" for effort, but "F" for execution.

In all seriousness, there is nothing to not love about Allen pulling out the "Stanky Leg" there, even though he butchered it. Maybe Johnson can work with him on it while preparing for the Lions.

Bears' defense dominates Saints

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen deserved his dance solo after the Bears' win over New Orleans.

Chicago's defense was sensational from start to finish, with the unit allowing just 13 points and 307 yards of total offense.

The Bears sacked Saints quarterback Tyler Shough six times, with Jeffery Simmons accounting for three of them. He continues to be every bit of the difference-maker the Bears hoped to get when they traded a historic package that included two first-round selections.

Allen's unit also managed to force two turnovers, with one coming on an interception from rookie safety Dillon Thieneman and another off fumble that was forced by defensive back Clark Phillips and recovered by edge rusher Austin Booker.

For Thieneman, that was his second career interception after he notched one all the way back in Week 3.

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) celebrates after making an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After giving up just 13 points on Sunday, the Bears' defense has not surrendered more than 24 points since it allowed 31 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

In the three games since acquiring Simmons, the Bears have permitted a total of 54 points in that span.

The Bears were already contenders with their elite offense, but now that Chicago clearly has a defense to match, that only increases the team's chances of doing big things in 2026.

As for Allen, he is firmly in the mix for Assistant Coach of the Year for the incredible showing the Bears' defense has posted this season.

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