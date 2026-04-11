Bears Interested in Underrated DT Prospect, Possible Draft Steal with Elite Nickname

With so much attention on the Chicago Bears possibly drafting a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it's possible some Day 2 options have flown under the radar for Bears fans.

We've seen the usual suspects linked to the Bears with the No. 25 pick, with guys like Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald widely mocked to Chicago this offseason.

But there's a potential Day 2 steal flying under the radar right now and it's Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange, who sports a fantastic nickname, "Big Citrus."

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Bears were one of 10 teams to attend Orange's workout on Tuesday.

And it would appear Orange was quite impressive, with Pauline noting how Big Citrus posted a 1.68-second 10-yard split, which amounts to an elite number for a defensive tackle.

Why Big Citrus is flying under the radar

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive lineman Domonique Orange. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he is still projected to go somewhere on Day 2, Orange remains a bit underrated. That's because Big Citrus has been sidelined due to a quadriceps injury throughout the pre-draft process, which has led to his stock taking a hit.

Another reason Orange is underrated is because of his lackluster raw numbers at college. He never tallied more than 4.5 tackles for loss, nor did he finish with north of a single sack in any season.

However, Orange made a statement on Tuesday and, at least for the teams in attendance during his workout, he isn't flying under the radar anymore.

"Forced to the sidelines by a quad injury during the most critical evaluation period of his career, Iowa State DT Dom Orange finally got his chance to impress NFL scouts on Tuesday," Pauline said.

"A 1.68-second 10-yard split is elite for any defensive tackle, but for a player coming off a quad injury that wiped out his predraft process, it’s a statement. That’s exactly the statement The Big Citrus made to NFL teams on Tuesday in attendance."

A perfect fit for the Bears

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 322-pound tackle's best collegiate season came in 2024, when he posted one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss. In 2025, he failed to register a sack and dropped to 0.5 tackles for loss.

But the tape shows Orange is a space-eater up the middle who possesses the expected strength of a nose tackle, but also impressive quickness.

Comparisons to Gervon Dexter at a higher level can be made as well. Dexter is a solid, if inconsistent interior defender, as Windy City Gridiron notes his inconsistency in both pass rush and ruh stopping. PFF ranked him 20th among defensive tackles last season in terms of pass rush, but his run defense ranked 107th among defensive tackles. Orange has dominant run-defensive traits that would boost Dennis Allen's thick fronts, but his pass rush leaves something to be desired.

Translation: Orange isn't going to take down the quarterback much, but what he can do is stuff the run, which the Bears need after sporting the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL last season.

Big Citrus' draft projection

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The belief is Orange will get drafted between Rounds 2 and 3 and the Bears are loaded with two second-round picks and a third-rounder.

With questions about Woods and McDonald, both of whom could have second-round grades, per ESPN's Jordan Reid, it's possible Chicago opts to avoid both at No. 25.

If so, general manager Ryan Poles could pivot to Orange on Day 2, and he could land himself a steal in the process.