One Trade Up and Trade Down Scenario for Bears in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft

When it comes to the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears, there are a slew of possibilities.

As we've seen in the past, general manager Ryan Poles isn't afraid to make trades, especially when it comes to trading back, which he has done several times during his tenure.

We have also seen Poles trade up, but that has been a rarer occurrence. Then, there's Poles best player available strategy, which means he won't lock himself into taking players at only positions of need.

"You look at the draft, when I've been here, we've taken the right mentality and taken the best available... and I think that's paid off for us," Poles said.

With the trade possibilities there, we're taking a look at one trade up and one trade down scenario for Chicago on Day 1, along with who the Bears could pick after each deal.

Bears trade up with Panthers

Bears get: Pick No. 19 (875 points)

Panthers get: Pick Nos. 25 (720 points) and 89 (third round, 145 points)

Bears pick: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

With an extra second-round pick, the Bears can afford to give up their lone third-rounder in a trade that moves them up to secure a big position of need.

While the Bears addressed safety in free agency with the signing of Coby Bryant, they also lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, leaving a void at one starting spot.

Thieneman was widely viewed as an option for the Bears at No. 25, but his stock has surged throughout the pre-draft process and ESPN's Matt Miller now believes he could be a top-20 pick.

Thieneman could be a Day 1 starter with his athleticism, instincts, high football IQ and experience as a three-year starter with the Ducks. He also offers versatility, with his ability to play in the box, in the slot or at free safety. He checks all the boxes for Chicago.

Bears trade down with Cardinals

Bears get: Pick Nos. 34 (second round, 560 points), 65 (third round, 265 points) and 143 (fifth round, 34.5 points)

Cardinals get: Pick Nos. 25 (720 points) and 89 (third round, 145 points)

Bears pick at No. 34: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

If the Bears are on the clock and don't like anyone they see, a trade back becomes very possible. In this particular scenario, the Bears move out of the first round entirely while also moving up in Round 3 and adding the fifth-rounder they currently don't have.

The Cardinals move up for quarterback Ty Simpson, giving Arizona some much-needed hope for the future. Meanwhile, the Bears get a run-stuffer on the interior of their defensive line, something the team desperately needs after sporting the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL last season.

Once viewed as a Day 1 pick, there are serious doubts about the Ohio State product being picked on opening night as the draft draws closer. That's because McDonald isn't viewed as an effective pass-rusher (three sacks in three years).

That said, he has shown the promise to be an elite run defender, as evidenced by his elite Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 92.0 last season, which ranked first at his position. McDonald has the chops to be an immediate impact defender on early downs, which would offer a boost to Chicago's defense.