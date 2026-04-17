Eli Heidenreich is the Hybrid Cheat Code Ben Johnson Needs for the 2026 Bears

The United States Service Academies don't typically produce top NFL talents anymore. Still, the Naval Academy in Annapolis seems determined to buck that trend with not one but two potential sleepers in the 2026 NFL draft. Defensive tackle Landon Robinson is one, and I've written about him before as a fast-riser that Chicago Bears fans should know. The other is Eli Heidenreich, who would be the perfect weapon for head coach Ben Johnson's offense.

Heidenreich, whom I listed as a potential name to watch for the Bears in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft, has been billed as a running back during the pre-draft process, but he was a 'snipe' at the Naval Academy, which is essentially a do-it-all, Swiss-Army knife position. Head coach Brian Newberry lined him up in the slot, on the boundary, as a running back, and even as a fullback, on occasion.

He wrapped up his playing career at the Naval Academy as one of its most accomplished players in recent history. In three seasons as a starter, Heidenreich racked up 1,994 receiving yards and 16 touchdown receptions, both of which are school records for Annapolis. He also set a single-game record of 243 receiving yards against the Air Force Falcons and the single-season receiving record with 941 yards in 2025. On the ground, Heidenreich added seven touchdowns and a career average of 6.8 yards per carry.

Navy's Eli Heidenreich is one of the most fascinating prospects in this class, because his toolkit is soooo unique. Sweep runner, zone big-play guy in the backfield, insert blocker, and can create explosives as an outside receiver. McVay/Shanahan/Kubiak would have field days. pic.twitter.com/QXOrbRNch9 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 21, 2026

Heidenreich is the ideal developmental receiver for Ben Johnson and the Bears

When it comes to the NFL, I think Heidenreich projects best as a receiver, despite some red flags. His route tree at Annapolis was limited, but that doesn't mean he can't continue to develop his game. At the NFL Combine, his arms measured in at less than 30", limiting his catch radius, but that shouldn't be a problem in the right offense. And while his speed is nothing to write home about, I trust Ben Johnson to scheme him open enough to make big plays without having to leave NFL defensive backs in the dust.

That's not to say he's a bad athlete. At the NFL Combine, Heidenreich posted an elite Relative Athletic Score (RAS) for both running backs and wide receivers, earning marks of 9.05 and 9.23, respectively. That includes a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and a 6.55-second 3-cone, two of the most critical drills for offensive players.

Most importantly, Heidenreich has the right mindset and temperament for a Ben Johnson offense. He was a willing and able blocker for the Midshipmen, making him a perfect buy-in for Johnson's 'no block, no rock' philosophy, and he's one of the hardest-working prospects in this draft. In a recent interview at Navy's Pro Day, Heidenreich was asked about the opportunity to play NFL football, and he said, "I'm just thankful that I'm going to be able to go out and represent the United States Naval Academy, the U.S. Navy, the Marine Corps, our standard, and show the NFL world what we're all about here."

The Bottom Line

Despite a 2025 awakening on offense, the Chicago Bears have an underrated need for offensive playmakers. After trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears will be looking for a reliable third receiver, and that's what Heidenreich could become. He's got great athleticism and a tremendous work ethic, and I trust receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to maximize his ceiling.

I would also love to see what kind of trick plays Ben Johnson could draw up for Heidenreich. With his skillset and his versatility as both a receiver and a running back, I don't doubt that an offensive guru like Johnson could scheme up something truly diabolical.

The Bears don't currently have any fifth or sixth-round selections, which is the range where I expect Heidenreich to be selected. However, they could add a pick in these rounds in a trade-down scenario in the first round. Or they could wait and see if the other 31 teams foolishly allow this cheat code to fall into Johnson's hands in the final round. It happened last year with Luther Burden III, after all.

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