7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sees Bears Trade Back But Still Land Defensive Star

The 2026 NFL offseason has been an odd one for the Chicago Bears. After a successful season, which saw the Bears win the NFC North crown and deliver a miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, there's not much about the on-field product to talk about. Instead, the most talked-about narratives include the Bears' ongoing stadium predicament, with more signs emerging that the new stadium will be in Indiana, and a dumb argument about whether George Gervin or Caleb Williams deserves the Iceman nickname.

I say it's time for the fans to forget about all of that outside noise and focus on the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, and what better way to do that than with a seven-round mock draft? In this mock draft, I have general manager Ryan Poles trade back in the draft three times, acquiring two extra selections and moving up a bit with their third-rounder.

In the first round, the Bears trade back two spots with the San Francisco 49ers, sending the 49ers No. 89 and receiving No. 58. But Ryan Poles isn't done, as he sends his own second-round pick (No. 57) to the Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 81, which was traded again to the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside a future fourth-round pick for No. 85 and No. 121, and No. 88.

That leaves Chicago with nine total selections in this draft, and here's what I have them doing with their new draft order.

1.27 (via SF) Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

In a bold statement about the Bears' interest in him for the 2026 NFL draft, McDonald told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times that he's met with the Bears several times and believes he's "their No. 1 guy". I hope he's right, because he's my No. 1 guy for the Bears, too. Getting the best run stuffer in this year's class this late in Round 1, along with an extra pick later in the draft, would earn an A+ grade from me.

Kayden McDonald is one of the safest draft picks you can make as an NFL GM. This is what he did to one of the best OL’s in College Football⬇️ https://t.co/aO6Kq1UHnu pic.twitter.com/2rZN4lLNdz — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) February 20, 2026

2.58 (via SF) A.J. Haulcy - Safety, LSU

Reaching a $40 million agreement with safety Coby Bryant was the Bears' best move of free agency, but more work is needed for that position group. Haulcy is probably the best safety the Bears could get outside of the first round, and he would bring three things that Chicago needs in the secondary: size, ball-hawking instincts, and good tackling.

SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2.60 (via BUF) Anthony Hill Jr. - Linebacker, Texas

As with the Bryant signing, reaching a $30 million agreement with linebacker Devin Bush was a good move to replace Tremaine Edmunds, but it's risky. What if Bush's breakout 2025 season proves to be a fluke? The Bears need more insurance at linebacker, and that's where Hill comes in. He's not the biggest or fastest linebacker, but he plays with good instincts, both against the run and the pass, and wraps up the ball-carrier with good tackling.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

3.85 (via PIT) Dani Dennis-Sutton - Defensive End, Penn State

Many analysts expect the Bears to select a defensive end in the first or second rounds, but I'm not so sure that Ryan Poles sees defensive end as a big need, and I think I agree with him. However, adding Dennis-Sutton in the third round is a no-brainer. He would fit in well as a rotational pass rusher, even as a rookie, with upside to replace Montez Sweat when his contract is up.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

3.88 (via JAX) Logan Jones - Center, Iowa

Trading for Garrett Bradbury was a good stop-gap measure in the wake of Drew Dalman's shocking retirement, but he cannot be Plan A at the center position moving forward. Jones may be undersized and limited as a center-only prospect, but the Bears wouldn't need him to play anything else. Besides, his physical, athletic profile seems to be a perfect match for the Bears' zone-blocking scheme.

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4.121 (via PIT) Landon Robinson - Defensive Tackle, Navy

In January, I wrote about Robinson as a fast riser in the 2026 NFL draft, and while he's still flying under the radar, I haven't cooled off on him as a prospect. As a high-character, high-motor defensive tackle, I think he's a tremendous fit for Dennis Allen's defense and could develop into a long-term starter behind Gervon Dexter Sr. and (potentially) Kayden McDonald.

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4.129 Beau Stephens - Guard, Iowa

Joe Thuney may be the first NFL Protector of the Year, but he's not getting any younger. It's time for the Bears to consider a succession plan at left guard, and Stephens could be exactly what they need. It makes even more sense in this mock draft, because he would one day be playing next to his college teammate, Logan Jones.

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

7.239 Eli Heidenreich - Receiver, Navy

Two Navy prospects in one draft? It wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen, but I like both Robinson and Heidenreich for the Bears. Heidenreich is another high-character prospect who can play just about anywhere, and he's been a willing and able blocker in Navy's offense, which should translate well into Ben Johnson's "no block, no rock" philosophy.

Eli Heidenreich is the ultimate Swiss Army knife



Can play RB, FB, slot WR, and special teams. Awesome hands, decisive runner, and enticing athleticism 💨 pic.twitter.com/095pJoWA3S — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 22, 2026

7.241 Noah Whittington - Running Back, Oregon

After finding Kyle Monangai in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, I have the Bears taking another swing at that position this year. Whittington will be an older rookie, but I don't expect the Bears to keep running backs for more than three or four years, so that shouldn't be an issue. He's a powerful runner with a quick first-cut and a knack for falling forward for an extra yard or two. He also offers versatility as a kickoff returner.