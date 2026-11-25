In what has been uncharacteristic for his career, Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has experienced fumbling issues in 2026.

In 10 games this season, Swift has coughed up the rock three times, matching his career-high mark with seven games left to play.

His first fumble came in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, and he followed that up with another in Week 4 versus the New York Jets. His most recent fumble occurred against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson offered up a simple "no" when asked if he had to say anything else to Swift after previously addressing the fumble issue with his starting running back, which led us to believe that not only was Johnson angry, but he might plan on punishing Swift, also.

Johnson addresses possible Swift punishment

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson following the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, that is not going to be the case, as Johnson told reporters there is no punishment planned for Swift for the Thanksgiving Day contest against the Detroit Lions.

"No, he just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine," Johnson said, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

It wasn't outlandish to think that Swift might at least see a reduced role, something the Bears have the option of doing now that Kyle Monangai has returned from his turf two.

After all, Johnson has punished Swift before after he benched the veteran running back for an entire half as a result of his fumble in Week 4.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this is a very different situation in Week 12, as the Bears are playing the biggest game of their season against the Lions, who sit ahead of them in first place. With a win, the Bears would move into first place in the NFC North going into Week 13.

That means all hands on deck and having the duo of Monangai and Swift will be huge for Chicago's offense.

It certainly has not been an ideal year for Swift, his three-year, $33.75 million contract extension notwithstanding.

While the Bears running back is on pace for 1,000 yards on the ground once again, he is also averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, which isn't all on the offensive line because Monangai is running behind the same group and has averaged five yards per tote.

Johnson frustrated with Bears' run game

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift's struggles have been part of the frustration Johnson has had with his running game as a whole, which he says lacks adequate efficiency.

"We weren't as consistent running the ball as we had wanted to be coming off the bye, that was a point of emphasis for us," Johnson said after the Week 11 victory. "When I looked at our runners, they were under four yards a carry. That efficiency stat that we talked about, we weren't hitting that."

Righting the ship on the ground might prove difficult this week, though, as the Lions sport the sixth-best run defense in the league.

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