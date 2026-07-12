Former Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Officially Announces Retirement From the NFL

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver and punt returner is retiring from the NFL.

That former Bears wideout is Trent Taylor, who announced on social media that he's hanging up his cleats for good.

Taylor was originally a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and spent the first three years of his career with the team.

The Louisiana Tech product's first two years in the NFL were his most productive. He tallied 69 catches for 645 yards and three touchdowns in that span.

After three years in San Francisco, where he also served as a return man, Taylor went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals during the next two seasons, with the vast majority of his contribution coming as a returner.

Taylor was a member of Cincinnati's Super Bowl LVI team that lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Following his one-year stint with the Bears in 2023, Taylor returned to the 49ers in 2024, which was the last time he saw an NFL snap. He appeared in two games that season.

Taylor did not see the field at all in 2025 due to injury.

Trent Taylor's season with the Bears

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Trent Taylor. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taylor was signed by the Bears in 2023 after being cut loose by the Bengals and spent the entire year with Chicago.

He didn't record a catch on two targets, but Taylor was the Bears' primary punt returner, fielding all 23 returns for Chicago to the tune of 8.2 yards per attempt.

He ranked tied for 18th in attempts, 24th in total punt return yards (188) and 20th in punt return average.

Taylor's best game as a Bear came in Week 14 in a 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions. The 32-year-old ripped off 56 yards on four returns, good enough for 14 yards per attempt.

Taylor finishes his career with 88 catches for 845 yards and three scores, 112 punt returns for 1,051 yards (9.4 yards per) and eight kick returns for 106 yards (13.3 yards per).