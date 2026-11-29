The Super Bowl is one of the hardest championships to win in any sport at any level. While other sports have a five- or seven-game series, NFL teams can't afford even a single off-game in the playoffs. So, even though the 9-2 Chicago Bears' playoff and Super Bowl hopes are legit, they still face a long road to winning their first Lombardi Trophy since 1985.

In fairness to them, this is not a Bears-only issue. Every team faces a long road to a championship in this league. However, the Bears do have certain issues this year that have been holding them back, issues that nearly sank them in their thrilling comeback victory against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

That game, a primetime showdown between two top teams, could have been an NFC Championship preview. At the very least, it felt like a playoff game, given all the hype leading up to it and what was at stake for the victor. That makes this a good opportunity to reflect on what went wrong for the Bears and how that could prematurely end their season.

1. Giveaways

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland fumbles the ball in a game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One year after leading the league in takeaways, the Bears are now tied with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots for the most giveaways in the league with 20, which putes them on pace for 31 turnovers this year. Since 2000, only two teams have won a Super Bowl with 31 or more turnovers: the 2015 Denver Broncos (31) and the 2007 New York Giants (34).

Turning the ball over as much as the Bears are right now is simply not something that championship-caliber teams typically do. There is some important context to consider, and that is that half of their turnovers came in just two games, one of which was the Bears' disastrous Week 5 loss in which Caleb Williams didn't even play. One could reasonably wave those games away as flukes.

That's the optimistic view. The truth of the matter, however, is that one of those fluke games could very well come in January. As aforementioned, NFL teams can't afford even one bad game once the playoffs start, and a five-turnover game could easily end the Bears' season at that point.

2. Interior Pass Protection

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is sacked by the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One troubling narrative about this team that doesn't get talked about nearly enough is how badly they've regressed in pass protection, particularly in the middle of the offensive line. The shocking retirement of Drew Dalman this offseason can't be helped, but I simply cannot fathom why Garrett Bradbury is still starting at center, especially when second-round rookie Logan Jones appears to be ready and waiting in the wings.

It was a savvy move by general manager Ryan Poles to act quickly after Dalman's retirement and sign an experienced veteran, but Bradbury was one of the worst starting centers in the NFL over the past five years, and that hasn't changed in 2026. I shudder to think of how he would fare against Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams in a playoff matchup.

3. Pass coverage

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes a catch against the Chicago Bears. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the opposite side of the ball, the Bears have had tremendous issues defending against the pass. They're giving up 224.4 passing yards per game so far, tied for 13th most in the NFL. That alone is concerning enough, but it gets worse when you consider how many bad quarterbacks and passing offenses they've faced: Carson Wentz and the Vikings, Geno Smith and the Jets, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Tyler Shough and the Saints.

Giving up that many passing yards per game despite facing some pretty weak opponents means that the good quarterbacks with competent passing attacks are absolutely killing Chicago, such as Jordan Love and the Packers or Jared Goff and the Lions. In other words, unless something changes defensively for the Bears, every playoff opponent is going to be able to move the ball through the air at will.

4. Injuries

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland is tackled in a game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's nothing you can do about injuries, but they're starting to pile up for the Bears. The latest injury update for Colston Loveland was good news for the Bears as he reportedly will not need to go on IR, but that's what we were told about Dayo Odeyingbo in October, and he ended up needing season-ending surgery. While Loveland is out, that means that rookie Sam Roush is Chicago's TE1 and former practice squad player Stephen Carlson is TE2.

Additionally, Kyler Gordon has now missed two consecutive games after missing the first five weeks of the season as he battles another injury. Coby Bryant may still be lost for the season, depending on how his rehab progresses, and Ozzy Trapilo is still not healthy enough to be the full-time starting left tackle.

It's not uncommong for arguably the top Super Bowl contender to see their postseason derailed by excessive injuries, with the Detroit Lions in 2024 being the most recent example. Could that be happening now to the Chicago Bears? One would hope not, and it would be tremendously unfair to see such a promising season end like that, but it's something that can't be ignored.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —