Just as the skies rained on the Chicago Bears in their Week 11 victory over the New Orleans Saints, I'm about to rain on Bears' fans parade: the playoffs are still very much a question of 'if' rather than 'when' for the Bears, and it's all thanks to the brutal home stretch of their 2026 season.

According to NFL analyst Todd Fuhrman, the Bears face the second toughest schedule after Week 11 when looking at results to-date. Making matters worse, the Bears have thus far faced a relatively easy schedule, coming in at No. 23 in strength-of-schedule. The takeaway from this data is, unfortunately, not a great one for the Bears, and that is that they might not be as good as their record.

Their 8-2 start is certainly praiseworthy, but it could be argued that they've beaten bad and mediocre teams while losing the only two games that mattered. Indeed, when looking at the current 2026 playoff picture, we see that the Bears have only faced two opponents currently in control of a playoff spot, and they lost both of those games.

Some folks around the NFL world will point to this as a reason to fade the Bears. After all, it was only 14 years ago that the Bears started the season 8-3 and ended up missing the playoffs. Surely that could happen again, right?

The Bears face a tough schedule, but reasons for hope remain

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the negative outlook on the Bears, but there's also plenty of reasons to be optimistic. For one, the two games the Bears lost can both be waved away as flukes. Caleb Williams injured his hamstring on what would have been the go-ahead touchdown scramble in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, and he was still sidelined for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. An argument could be made that, if Williams had never got injured, the Bears would be 10-0 right now.

Second, the Bears' trade for Jeffery Simmons lifted the ceiling for this defense from 'good' to Super Bowl-caliber. With Simmons on the line, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is finally able to get pressure on the quarterback without blitzing, and that opens up his playbook to some pretty exotic coverages that result in more sacks and takeaways.

Last of all, even if the Bears haven't thoroughly stomped out an opponent since their Week 1 thriller against the Carolina Panthers, the fact is that they are still dominating. Since Caleb Williams' return from injury in Week 6, the Bears have not trailed for a single second. Think about that. Through five games, including two games against last year's Super Bowl teams, the Bears have not been down on the scoreboard.

If there's any sign of a good team, that's it. Sure, it'd be great to see them win games by 20 points or more. But whereas last year they were surviving on crazy, wild comebacks, this year they're racing out to early leads and slowly squeezing the life out of their opponents. Ask 100 Bears fans which type of game they'd rather watch, and they would likely all say the latter.

Every tough schedule in the NFL includes the Bears

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons after a play against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the most important part of strength-of-schedule conversations for the rest of the 2026 season. The Bears may face tough opponents in all but one of their remaining games, but they themselves are a tough opponent. When other teams look at their remaining strength-of-schedule, the Bears loom large as someone who will be a true test of their playoff readiness.

Remember, these are not your father's Bears. Predicting how they finish the season is no longer a simple matter of picking every opponent above .500 to win. There's a very real chance the Bears run the table and finish 15-2. That's extremely unlikely, but not impossible. That's just who the Bears are now.

When I predicted the Bears' final games of the season last week, I had them winning six of their eight remaining games and I stand by that prediction. Whether a 13-4 record is good enough to claim the NFC North crown remains to be seen, but it would certainly secure a playoff spot. That said, the Bears still have to get the job done on the field. I have faith that they will, and if they do, no one will be able to say that they didn't earn it.

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