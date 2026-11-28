After getting a second opinion, the Chicago Bears and tight end Colston Loveland received some good news.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Loveland was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and he is now expected to avoid injured reserve.

Schefter labels Loveland as week-to-week, also, which is what the Bears labeled him in their injury update on Friday that echoed the reporting from ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"A second opinion on Bears TE Colston Loveland’s sprained MCL showed that he now is expected to avoid being placed on injured reserve, and the team is considering him week to week, per source," Schefter reported on Saturday.

Breathing a sigh of relief

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This latest report is different from what Schefter reported on Friday, when the NFL insider said the expectation was that Loveland would have a stint on injured reserve due to his knee injury.

Although, in fairness to Schefter, he did note that more tests had to be done to confirm and, thankfully for the Bears, that further testing provided good news.

While the week-to-week designation means Loveland is still very much in danger of missing time, this is still poisitve for the Bears after we feared the worst on Thursday after seeing an emotional Loveland getting carted to the locker room.

No placement on injured reserve means the Bears expect him back within four weeks since an IR stint requires a four-week absence.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that's the case, Loveland would be back for the Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, at the latest, and the best-case scenario is likely a Week 15 return for the Buffalo Bills game.

Of course, we've been down this road before where we thought a player avoiding IR (running back Kyle Monangai) meant he would be back within four weeks and that turned out to be wrong, so keep that in mind.

Regardless, it's just great to see Loveland won't miss the rest of the season and at least has a chance to be back sooner rather than later.

How Bears will replace Loveland

Chicago Bears tight end Stephen Carlson (88) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no adequate replacement for Loveland on the roster, and the same was the case with fellow tight end Cole Kmet, who is confirmed to be out for the season with his knee injury.

So, the Bears will just have to make due with what they have in a group that includes rookie Sam Roush, veteran Stephen Carlson and practice squad tight end Qadir Ismail. It's very possible the Bears will add someone given Ismail's lack of experience.

Roush and Carlson actually stepped up as pass-catchers in the win over the Detroit Lions, with the former catching five balls for 31 yards and the latter tallying two grabs for 30 yards.

Roush is the best pass-catcher and most athletic of the three, but Carlson showed he can be serviceable in the passing game with a few nice catches on Thursday.

Even still, the Bears are going to need their wide receivers to step up because neither Roush nor Carlson can replicate what Loveland is capable of of through the air.

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