The Chicago Bears are likely to be getting a major reinforcement on the offensive side of the ball this week thanks to the return of running back Kyle Monangai.

Monangai has missed each of the last five games becuase of a turf toe injury. It was initially expected that he wouldn't miss more than three games because he wasn't placed on injured reserve, but that ended up not being the case, of course.

Head coach Ben Johnson revealed recently that Monangai did not suffer a setback and it was simply a case of the Bears not knowing exactly how long it would be until Monangai's situation improved.

But none of that matters now. Monangai has taken part in each of the last two practices the Bears have held, including the Monday session out of the bye, and he told reporters after his latest practice that he expects to go in Week 11.

Kyle Monangai's concerning admission

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai went into detail about his injury while speaking to the media on Monday and he made a troubling admission.

Monangai said his toe isn't 100% and won't be until the offseason, when he has more time to heal it.

"The time off definitely helped but I mean (the injury is) going to be there," Monangai said. "Offseason I'll heal it. That will be for then."

"It's something I can manage now," Monangai added. "The time off was needed, though, for sure. I feel in a much better spot than I was a month ago."

The obvious concern there is the risk of re-injury, something the Bears can ill-afford given the fact that Monangai has been the team's best running back this season..

A "very painful" injury

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai went on to note that the injury is "very painful" for guys at his position in particular, but he was fortunate because he did not come down with the most severe case of turf toe, which is a season-ending issue.

"Yeah, like it's very painful, because especially at my position I'm cutting off (his big toes)," Monangai explained. "And when you're cutting off your insteps you need your big toe to bend and all of these things."

"So you know sometimes guys tear ligaments and that's why you see like some guys get season-ending injuries but some are just a couple weeks," he added. "Luckily I had the blessing of being able to come back. So mine wasn't as extreme. Yeah, it's a painful injury. That's what I'll say."

What is turf toe?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Cleveland Clinic, turf toe is "an injury that affects your big toe joint" and "It happens when your toe remains on the ground and your heel lifts, causing your toe to hyperextend. This motion causes soft tissues and ligaments in your big toe joint to stretch or tear (toe sprain)."

The most extreme cases require surgery, which Monangai clearly didn't need. Lesser turf toe issues get better with rest, ice and medications like ibuprofen or acetaminphen.

Turf toe recovery timelines can be anywhere from as little as a week to several months, depending on the severity. Monangai's issue appears to be around the middle range.

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