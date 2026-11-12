Jeffery Simmons' Leadership, Trash Talk on Display in Mic'd Up Video From Bears vs. Bucs

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was mic'd up for his second game with the Chicago Bears when they took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in Week 9.

Not only was it his second game with the Bears, but also the first Simmons has played as a member of the home team at Soldier Field.

In the video shared by the Bears, we see a bunch of notable things, including how thrilled Simmons is to be in Chicago.

We also get to hear Big Jeff trash-talking Bucs offensive linemen for their inability to stop him despite double- and triple-teaming him, and we get a good idea of the leadership Simmons brings.

Check out the full video below.

The Bears went on to win the game, 27-24, in what was a too-close-for-comfort finish.

Chicago looked to be in control early, but the Bucs slowly climbed their way back into the game as Caleb Williams struggled en route to tossing four picks.

Luckily, Simmons and the defense played at a high level and kept the Bucs from fully taking advantage of Williams' turnovers.

Jeffery Simmons making a huge impact

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons once again made a massive impact, with the superstar defensive lineman notching four tackles, one sack, one QB hit, three pressures, one pass defensed and one tackle for loss.

Simmons now has two sacks in two games for the Bears, which is one more than Bears interior defenders had combined in the first seven games.

He's also proving to be a huge asset when it comes to helping the guys around him, as the double teams he draws are freeing other defenders up to make plays.

With each snap, the Bears' decision to give up a historic package for Simmons is looking better and better.

The Jeffery Simmons reason Bears stood pat

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we noted, the Simmons trade was historic. That's because no team in the common draft era (since 1967) had ever traded multiple first-round picks for a defensive tackle.

As the trade deadline came and went, the Bears did not make another trade despite being linked to interest in cornerbacks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the trade for Simmons definitely played a part in Chicago's quiet deadline day.

"For the Bears, once they did the Jeffery Simmons deal, that was kind of it," Rapoport said. "That was kind of the only draft compensation they were gonna give up."

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quiet deadline would normally anger fans, but when it comes to Bears fans, they are so thrilled with the acquisition of Simmons that it's hard to have an issue this time around.

Fans wanted to see an all-in move from general manager Ryan Poles and they got exactly that. As a result, Poles is going to receive a lot more grace moving forward.

The one need we would have liked to see the Bears address was at cornerback, where Jaylon Johnson's struggles leave a major concern.

But Johnson did notch a pick-six against the Bucs, so maybe that will be enough to get him going. And, having Simmons getting after the quarterback should help the back end, also.

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