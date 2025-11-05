Bear Digest

5-3 Chicago Bears get surprising mid-season grade despite exceeding expectations

Ben Johnson and the Bears have already matched last season's win total and host the lowly Giants Sunday at Soldier Field.

Richie Whitt

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, but - after what they endured last season - most Chicago Bears fans would have readily accepted a 5-3 record with a home game against the lowly New York Giants looming.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is on pace for Ben Johnson's targeted 4,000 yards passing. The Bears are 3-1 in one-score games, including last weekend's wild escape over the Cincinnati Bengals. And at 5-3, they have already matched last week's win total before the Halloween decorations are put away.

With his team owning the NFC's 7th-best record and being in the mix for a Wild Card berth, general manager Ryan Poles made a subtle move to improve the pass rush at Tuesday's trade deadline. If the addition of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will make a tangible difference remains to be seen. But with the Bears officially past the halfway mark of the season Sunday at Soldier Field against the 2-7 Giants, NFL analysts are handing out mid-season grades.

It Hasn't Always Been Pretty But the Bears Are Exceeding Expectations

As expected, the Bears are getting good marks. From Sports Illustrated, for example, they're getting a solid "B."

"The Bears still find themselves in chaotic games, but they’re now winning those close games," SI writes. "They beat the Commanders, Raiders and Bengals in matchups that came down to the final minutes. New coach Ben Johnson has quickly taught his young team how to thrive in late-game situations. And now his offensive scheme appears to be on the verge of taking off in the final two months of the regular season. Yes, Caleb Williams & Co. beat up on an awful Bengals defense last week, but they experimented with Johnson’s deep playbook in that bonkers game, and what they displayed should excite every Bears fan about the future. However, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs to make some adjustments after a few rough games for his unit, including the 30 points allowed against the Ravens with Tyler Huntley on the field."

In this week's NFL Power Rankings - despite the thrilling win over Cincy - the Bears dropped from No. 16 to No. 17.

Kyle Monangai
Kyle Monangai / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

