Despite Bears' advantages vs. Packers, NFL experts offering split predictions

The Chicago Bears have won 10 of their last 12 games. One of those losses was two weeks ago at Lambeau Field that came down to the wire. In Week 16 they are playing at Soldier Field, where they are 5-1 and averaging 28 points per game. The Green Bay Packers lost star defender Micah Parsons, while the Bears are welcoming back playmaking linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bears enter Saturday night's showdown not only seeking revenge, but also first place in the NFC North.

Bears fans are excited, but NFL experts still aren't buying it. Chicago is actually an underdog to oddsmakers, while USA Today's panel of prognosticators is split on the game's outcome.

If the Bears and improve to 11-4, they will be in first in the division and second in the NFC behind only the 12-3 Seattle Seahawks. If they win they'll have a 76% chance of winning the North; only 15% with a loss.

Despite all those advantages, USA Today's panel is split 3-3 on the game. A sample of their predictions:

Richard Morin: "The Bears continue to win games and get little respect."

Christopher Bumbaca: "Everybody's getting ready to bury the Packers. I won't do it."

Jordan Mendoza: "How much does the loss of Micah Parsons hurt the Packers? Chicago could attack the weakness and split the season series with its rival to get the advantage in the NFC North."

Jon Hoefling: "The Packers own the Bears, and I imagine Green Bay will be looking for a massive victory following their tough loss to Denver."

The Bears have a chance to grab the division, and convince their skeptics.

D'Andre Swift | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

