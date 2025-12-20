Bears make big decision on Tremaine Edmunds playing status for Packers showdown
The injury news for the Chicago Bears on the offensive side of the football hasn't been great, as receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden have both been ruled out for Saturday night's NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
The update on the defense is much more encouraging, as ESPN reported Friday night that the Bears will activate playmaking linebacker Tremaine Edmunds off of injured reserve and will play against the Packers. He was placed on IR with a groin injury on Nov. 22, but the Bears opened his 21-day practice this week and he has progressed fast enough to suit for the season's most important game.
Said Bears' head coach Ben Johnson of Edmunds: "He was playing tremendous football before the injury. He is a huge asset in coverage just because of how long he is. It's hard to get the ball around him when we're playing zone."
After starting his career in Buffalo, Edmunds was initially a disappointing as a free agent in Chicago. But his length and athleticism have shown up repeatedly this season. Not just as a sure tackler, but with four interception and nine passes defensed.
D'Marco Jackson has filled in admirably in Edmunds' absence, but coordinator Dennis Allen must be ecstatic to be getting back one of his defensive playmakers to help chase the Packers' arsenal of talented offensive weapons.
While the Packers will be without their star pass-rusher after Micah Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week, the Bears are welcoming back Edmunds. In a game between evenly matched teams, this is a big boost for Chicago.
