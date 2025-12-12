Bears catch huge break from Browns' Week 15 injury report

As the end of the 2025 NFL season approaches its end, the Chicago Bears (somewhat surprisingly) find themselves in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. In fact, the Bears control their own destiny and can claim the NFC North division crown for the first time in seven years if they can win each of their remaining four games.

That's no small task, but the Bears need only take it one step at a time. Luckily, this first step is arguably the easiest one as they welcome the 3-10 Cleveland Browns to Soldier Field on Sunday. The Browns, who have flip-flopped between two rookie quarterbacks for most of the season, are ranked near the bottom of the league in most offensive stats, and ESPN predicts the Bears' defense will be a nightmare for their current QB1, rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Indeed, on a day when the temperature could drop to minus 20 degrees with the wind chill, the Bears' defense headlines their keys to victory over the Browns. Facing a rookie quarterback in frigid conditions already boded well for this unit, but Friday's injury report should make Bears fans even more confident that their defense can lead the team to a decisive win.

Seven Browns players have been ruled out for Sunday's contest, including two starting offensive linemen. And when you include players already on IR, this means that four of Cleveland's original five starting offensive linemen will all be sidelined on Sunday (the fifth, guard Joel Bitonio, is questionable).

Browns will be without 4 of their 5 starting OL from Week 1 on Sunday.



Joel Bitonio, the fifth, is listed as questionable. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 12, 2025

But that's not all. In addition to a battered offensive line, the Browns will be without three important skill-position players: tight end David Njoku, running back Dylan Sampson, and cornerback Denzel Ward. Njoku and Sampson have the third and fourth most receiving yards for the Browns through Week 14, respectively, and Ward has the second-most pass deflections for Cleveland's defense.

Browns have ruled out TE David Njoku and RB Dylan Sampson for Sunday’s game at Chicago against the Bears. pic.twitter.com/xFUPD9GsrH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2025

No excuses for Bears' defensive line

If the Bears have had a weakness this year, it's their defensive line. That unit has failed to get much pressure on opposing quarterbacks and hasn't been great against the run, either. This injury report, however, leaves them with no excuses for not putting together a banner day. Shedeur Sanders, a rookie quarterback making just his second road start, will be playing behind mostly backups on the offensive line and will be without two of his best weapons.

I noted in my keys to victory for Week 15 that the defense should get at least four sacks and two interceptions on Sunday. After looking at this injury report, I may have to raise my standards even higher. If the Bears are going to be a playoff team, they need to act like a playoff team, and that means utterly dismantling a vastly inferior team.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: